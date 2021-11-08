Dak Prescott played like a $7.50 quarterback" - Skip Bayless stunned by Cowboys QB's bad performance vs Broncos

On Sunday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were riding high coming into their clash with the Denver Broncos. After back-up Cooper Rush managed to secure a crucial win over the Vikings last week in Prescott's absence, the Cowboys' No. 4 was back under center.

Dallas was a double-digit favorite as they welcomed the 4-4 Denver Broncos and many expected them to rack up points, as they have done all season.

From the get-go, it was evident that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys just were not at the races. Missed passes from Prescott, dropped passes from receivers and the defense's inability to stop anything the Broncos did on offense was hard to watch.

While the Broncos only mustered two sacks (both to Jonathon Cooper), Prescott was under duress for the majority of the game and his quarterback play mirrored a player who was under constant pressure.

Bayless not pleased with Prescott's for poor showing

Dak's poor play did not escape the eye of Fox Sports' Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless. With Prescott scheduled to make an eye-watering $75 million this season, Bayless was so unimpressed with his quarterback's play that he took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Today Dak Prescott, who makes $75 million this season, played like a $7.50 quarterback.

In fairness to Bayless, Prescott did have one of the worst games of his career as he was made to look second rate by an excellent Broncos defense. While the score describes a close game with just two scores between the sides (30-16), delving into the stats tells a story.

The Broncos had more total yards (407 to 290), had more rushing yards (190 to 78), went at over 50 percent on third down and had total clock command, amassing 41 minutes and 12 seconds of possession time to the Cowboys just 18:48. The Broncos' running game was the catalyst as it kept Prescott and the high-octane offense off the Cowboys on the sidelines.

It was indeed a wake-up call for the Cowboys as just about everything has gone their way this season, with the opening week aside. On Sunday, the Broncos taught them a lesson and it was horrifying for fans in attendance as their team barely got going.

Up next for Prescott and the Cowboys is a home game against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar