Skip Bayless worried Stefon Diggs’ Texans will overshadow Jerry Jones’ Cowboys after major trade

The Houston Texans have had a busy off-season and it continued when they acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. The Texans have made significant additions to their roster.

On offense, they have added Diggs and Joe Mixon. On defense, they have signed star defensive end Danielle Hunter and defensive tackle Foley Fatusaki. Additionally, they have retained tight end Dalton Schultz, wide receiver Noah Brown and cornerback Desmond King.

With the Texans finishing last season 10-7 with a rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud) and a first-year head coach (DeMeco Ryans), Skip Bayless has now dubbed them as the better Texas professional football team.

Bayless is critical and passionate about his Dallas Cowboys but recently labeled Houston as the best football team in the state of Texas.

"The Texans as we speak right now as is are better, I'll just say they're a little better than the Dallas Cowboys," Bayless said. "We lost a very good center to Washington. We lost a pretty good RB in Tony Pollard and I don't see how we're going to replace him unless we draft somebody."

"We lost a linebacker who did make a Pro Bowl and Stephon Gilmore is still sitting out there unsigned, and I don't know if Jerry is waiting there, he talked about it but we never heard the end of it," Bayless added.

"When I look at the Texans receiver room, it is spilling over with receivers that we don't have. So the depth that receiver room is way advantageous to Texans."

Can the Houston Texans repeat as AFC South division winners with the addition of Stefon Diggs?

The Stefon Diggs trade to the Houston Texans was a big deal.

It saw the Buffalo Bills lose a key player, while the Texans added another key player to their roster this season.

Houston is the favorite to win the AFC South and their odds increased after acquiring Stefon Diggs. They're pegged at +115 odds to win the division.

Odds and projections don't mean anything; they just give you an idea of what to expect.

The Tennessee Titans added many key players this offseason, such as Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and L'Jarius Snead. They will enter the year with second-year quarterback Will Levis.

The Jaguars and Colts each finished 9-8 last season. The Jagaurs won the division the season before and were one of the best teams in the first half of the 2023 season. The Colts saw a surprising amount of success, with backup Garner Minshew leading them at QB.

Do you think the Texans will repeat as division winners? Let us know in the comment section.