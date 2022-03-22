"He's going to have to win a Super Bowl" - Skip Bayless believes Deshaun Watson needs to win a Super Bowl to justify record-setting contract

Deshaun Watson signed a record-breaking five-year $230 million deal all guaranteed with the Cleveland Browns last week. By bringing in the 26-year-old, the Browns are now one of the favorites for the AFC next season.

Just how many games he will play next season remains to be seen as his off-field issues continue to be worked on behind the scenes. For a player to be on such a huge amount of money, success will need to follow.

Skip Bayless from Fox Sports' Undisputed says that Watson is going to have to win a Super Bowl to justify the mammoth contract he signed.

Bayless said:

"He's going to have to win a Super Bowl."

“In the end, will he be worth the risk of this? Well, yeah, if he wins a Super Bowl. When you plunge like that, you better get a Super Bowl out if this. Because nobody has ever plunged like this, you have guaranteed his money in a mould-shattering way. It’s well beyond even what they gave Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron, at least, has one Super Bowl, and he’s a perennial back-to-back MVP.”

Bayless continued:

“I think Deshaun is going to have to win a Super Bowl to justify (his contract).”

Can Deshaun Watson bring a Super Bowl to Cleveland?

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

Given the talent on Cleveland's roster, with the addition of Watson, without a doubt, he can bring a Lombardi Trophy to the Browns. That is what the organization expects when they give such a huge contract to a play like the 26-year-old.

With the Browns defense one of the best in the league, coupled with adding an offensive weapon in Amari Cooper, Watson is going to have help on both sides of the ball.

He is not going to have to put up 25-30 points each week as he did in Houston to win football games. The Myles Garrett-led defense will keep opposing teams out of the endzone more often than not, and that will only help the team in its quest for a Super Bowl.

Given how long the former Texans quarterback has spent out of the NFL, it may take him a while to get back into the groove, and if the league decides to suspend him due to his off-field issues, there is a real chance he could miss games this upcoming season.

With the signing of the 26-year-old, who is still in his prime, the Browns will be on the top of the AFC tree for years to come. But as Bayless said, in order to justify the massive contract that Watson has, he will need to win a Super Bowl.

