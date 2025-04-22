"Slap the s**t out of Tom Brady" - Comedian Karlous Miller goes off on NFL legend in latest rant

On Saturday's episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” comedian Karlous Miller made a strong statement about former quarterback Tom Brady. He reacted to how Brady handled jokes during his Netflix show, “The Roast of Tom Brady.”
While the seven-time Super Bowl champ accepted many of the jokes, he pushed back on some content involving his family and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Reports noted that he told comedian Jeff Ross not to repeat certain jokes.
“Ain’t nobody scared of Tom Brady," Miller said (04:05). "Slap the s**t out of Tom Brady, an average ni**a would at least try to slap Tom Brady.”
Shaquille O’Neal responded, agreeing with the comedian’s remark.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“That is true,” O'Neal said.
Brady’s NFL career is one of the most decorated in league history. Drafted 199th overall in 2000, he went on to win seven Super Bowls and holds several all-time QB records. Since retiring, he’s taken on a role as lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports and holds partial ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders.
While Miller’s comments were made in a comedic setting, they touched on how Brady’s image is perceived outside of football.
Tom Brady eyes new home in Miami to move on from Gisele’s nearby life
Tom Brady is planning to move out of his $150 million mansion in Miami. The reason, according to reports, is personal. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, lives nearby with her partner Joaquim Valente and their new baby.
Sources told Radar Online that the view from Brady's home reminds him of Bündchen's new life, which made it hard for him to stay there.
“He wants to sell the house," the insider said on March 1. "It reminds him of Gisele.”
Brady has stayed quiet about the split, but people close to him have said that the daily reminders have been tough.
After retiring from football, Brady signed a $375 million deal with FOX Sports. He’s reportedly looking for a new place in Miami, somewhere more private.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles