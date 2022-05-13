"Snatching of the torch” - NFL analyst believes Joe Burrow can solidify himself as the next Tom Brady by beating Buccaneers

Tom Brady has long solidified himself as the most successful and accomplished player in NFL history. Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, three MVPs, and nearly every conceivable record. But that greatness won't last forever, and someone else will need to step up to the mantle and take over for Brady's stature in the NFL.

NFL analyst Nate Burleson believes Joe Burrow has a chance to snatch the torch from Brady this season. The teams face off in Week 15, and on Friday's Good Morning Football, Burleson compared Burrow to Brady. Burleson said:

“Joe Burrow versus Tom Brady. We've had these comparisons to Tom over the last 20 years and sometimes they're spot on, most of the time they're not. But you hear about Joe Burrow and how he's cool. Joe has this demeanor, calm in his pocket presence, he doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low. It's almost like we are describing Tom Brady. If there's anybody, any young quarterback that’s come into the league and has reminded us of the goat? It is Joe Burrow."

Burleson isn't the first analyst to compare the up-and-coming Bengals star to Brady. When Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in February, a significant portion of the media coverage that week centered on comparing Burrow and Brady.

Burleson went on to compare Brady's rookie season versus how Burrow played last season. Brady's rookie season was decent but paled in comparison to how Burrow played as a 25-year-old second-year pro. Burleson said:

But Joe Burrow was a little bit of a different monster his first year as a starter. Tom Brady had 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Decent, right? We knew that he was the new quarterback for the Patriots. Joe Burrow, 32 touchdowns and 14 inceptions. We know what he did last year. So for me, this is not a passing of the torch, this might be the snatching of the torch."

Burleson concluded by pointing out the age gap between the quarterbacks. The former wide receiver made analogies comparing how Burrow can cement himself as the next version of Brady if the Bengals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burleson said:

"There’s about 19 years difference by the time they play this game. Joe Burrow will be 26 years old, Tom Brady is 45. That's wild, and if Joe Burrow and the Bengals go out there and smack up Tom Brady and the Bucs? We will be looking at a young dude taking out the old dude. A young dog taking out the old dog.”

Can Joe Burrow seize the torch from Tom Brady?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Burrow has a legitimate shot to take the torch from Brady this season. While the common assumption around the league is not to doubt Brady, it's hard to pencil him in for another MVP-caliber season as he had in 2021.

Burrow may not like the comparisons, but his game still has areas for improvement. The portions of Burrow's game, such as accuracy and leadership, have already done enough to warrant the debates.

Last season, Burrow and Brady were tied with 12 games completing over 65 percent of their passes, showing he belongs in the same conversation.

Most games with 65%+ comp pct last season



Mac Jones* 13

Tom Brady 12

Joe Burrow 12

Kyler Murray 12

Dak Prescott 12

5 players tied 11



*Rookie Most games with 65%+ comp pct last seasonMac Jones* 13Tom Brady 12Joe Burrow 12Kyler Murray 12Dak Prescott 125 players tied 11*Rookie https://t.co/sf8AxtWO1S

To clarify, Burrow hasn't touched Brady's level of greatness that Brady's achieved over the past 22 seasons. But the old guard has been moved out, and the new guard has begun taking over.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Burrow etch his name atop the new guard as the leader and top dog in the NFL.

