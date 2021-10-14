'I partied despite being a Steelers fan' - Snoop Dogg reveals he attended every Patriots Super Bowl party with Tom Brady

Snoop Dogg fans across the world may or may not know that he is a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His 2018 docu-series called “Coach Snoop” chronicles the legendary entertainer coaching his youth team, Snoop’s Steelers, in his Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL).

With this in mind, it may come as a shock to many when Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he has attended every New England Patriots Super Bowl party with Tom Brady.

So just how did this happen to a Steelers fan?

Snoop Dogg reveals he has attended every Patriots Super Bowl party with Tom Brady

Recently, Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady were guests on the “Let’s Go” podcast with host Jim Gray. Gray is a longtime, well-known sportscaster and has previously worked for NBC, ESPN, and CBS sports.

During the interview, Snoop Dogg dropped a gem for listeners as he stated the following:

“They don’t know that every Super Bowl you were a part of in New England, I was at the party. I partied with you every one, despite being a Steeler fan. I showed up for my Patriots. I showed up at TB and Mr. Kraft and them and I was performing. I was hanging out; I was doing everything needed to be a part of the Patriots family.”

While this may come as a complete shock, Brady later stated that Mr. Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, would often ask his players who they wanted in reference to post-Super Bowl entertainment. Brady said that Snoop was often the choice for several players, so Mr. Kraft, in essence, would hire Snoop to perform at their Super Bowl parties.

Since Snoop was essentially being paid to celebrate with Brady and the Patriots after each of their Super Bowl victories, fans of the Steelers can relax without worrying about one of their favorite celebrities jumping ship to join another team.

Brady speaks about his son Jack partying with Snoop

During the same interview on “Let’s Go,” Brady told a funny story about celebrating with his son Jack and Snoop Dogg after Super Bowl LIII (the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3). As the story goes, Jack was with his father during the celebration after the Super Bowl where Snoop Dogg was performing.

There was apparently a pole on the stage in the area where Snoop was to perform and a few girls that were fully clothed.

However, Brady insinuated that there may have been some things Jack should not have seen as he instructed his son to close his eyes. Snoop and Brady each laughed as the story was told.

It seems that all went well that night and Jack left the party unscathed.

