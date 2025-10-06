  • home icon
  "Snot coming out of my nose": Cardi B gushes over boyfriend Stefon Diggs making her laugh through tough moments

"Snot coming out of my nose": Cardi B gushes over boyfriend Stefon Diggs making her laugh through tough moments

By Garima
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:30 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty

Rapper Cardi B, who finalized her divorce from Offset in 2024, confirmed in June that she’s in a new relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They reportedly met through mutual friends and were first seen together on Valentine’s Day. She announced in September that they are expecting a baby.

When asked how she defines love by host Jay Shetty on his podcast on Monday, she said (Timestamp: 1:05:00):

“Effort. He's not gonna always be perfect. Effort is like a lot to me. It means a lot to me. Like, calling me, studying me … personality as well. I love me a joke. I love me a he he he. You know, I'm saying, like, if I come to you, and I'm in tears … When was it?
"Last week I saw my boyfriend, and I was in tears. I was like, it's so much pressure on me, like, it's so much pressure on me, and just one little joke … it was so funny, and like, snot coming out of my nose, and it's like, it made me laugh. It just made me feel good. And it's just like, you know what things are gonna be ok.”
Stefon Diggs proud of Cardi B as she works through pregnancy

Talking about her new album and the “Little Miss Drama” tour that will commence in February, Cardi B shared how excited she is for it and how she is managing the promotions through her pregnancy.

“I want this s**t real bad," she said. "I want this s**t like I'm in the third floor in the Bronx and I need to get the f**k on out. That's how bad I want it. I want this s**t like it's 2016 type of s**t. You know what I'm saying? Nothing and anything stopping me.
"After this album ... it's straight to exercising, it's straight to dance classes. When the baby come out, my body will be loose. I owe this to myself and I owe this to my fans. They've been waiting for such a long time."
Stefon Diggs left a few comments underneath Cardi B's IG post, one of which read:

“Proud of you for staying focused ❤️”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamcardib)
The rapper’s album was released in September.

