“Snowflakes get offended by everything” - Joy Taylor shrugs off backlash after backing Brock Purdy’s 49ers as playoff dark horse

The San Francisco 49ers team looks very different heading into the 2025 NFL season. On the offensive side of the ball, the team traded away star wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, the team no longer has Dre Greenlaw or Talanoa Hufanga.

However, despite some fans and analysts predicting that the San Francisco franchise will struggle next season, NFL analyst Joy Taylor has a very different belief.

While appearing on the show 'Speak', Taylor made clear that she thinks that too many people are writing off the 49ers and saying that they will struggle in 2025. The comments were then uploaded to the social media platform X by the profile 'Coach Yac 🗣'.

"I think we’re writing the Niners off a little too soon. I think they’re going to look very different this year. Which apparently offended everyone. I don’t know, I can’t keep up. Snowflakes out here get offended by everything." Taylor said.

Will the San Francisco 49ers be a top team in the NFL in 2025?

The 49ers still have one of the best rosters in the National Football League heading into 2025. The offense still has running back Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, and George Kittle. Meanwhile, the defensive unit still has Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

After finishing with a record of 6-11 and last in the NFC West Division, there is a belief that the 49ers will perform better in 2025. Last season was filled with key injuries to various members of the offense and defense. However, with a revamped roster and the same core pieces as their last Super Bowl appearance, San Francisco could be poised for a big season.

According to Bet365, the 49ers are the current favorites to win the NFC West division with leading odds of +160. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the division, the Los Angeles Rams have current odds of +180, the Arizona Cardinals have current odds of +425, and the Seattle Seahawks round out the division with current odds of +550.

NFC West Division Odds - Bet365

