EXCLUSIVE: NFL insider reveals how Commanders owner Dan Snyder could land in serious trouble

Could Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder finally be in some serious trouble with the NFL? ESPN analyst John Keim thinks there is a possibility the NFL may have to take some firmer action against the Washington owner. This is dependent on the findings of the investigation currently being carried out by ex-Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White. The ex-SEC chair is looking into allegations of sexual misconduct against Snyder.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast with Jeff Skversky, Keim had the following to say:

"I think the interesting thing to watch is what is Mary Jo White, who is for the NFL investigating an allegation made by a former employee about some alleged sexual misconduct by Snyder, that's what the NFL is still investigating. That's the new part of all this. So, if the NFL decides something, would they suspend him?

"I don't know. I can't even speculate on that. Because I don't know. But I think that's something to watch out for whenever they reach that conclusion."

Who is Mary Jo White and why is she investigating the Washington Commanders?

Mary Jo White is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. This is not the first time she has investigated the NFL. She conducted an investigation into former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who has faced allegations of sexual harassment and racism.

The league has, once again, called on White's services to look into further allegations made against the Washington Commanders team and their owner Daniel Snyder. Just last year, Beth Wilkinson, another attorney commissioned by the NFL, completed her investigation into the Commanders' workplace practices. After Wilkinson announced her findings, Commissioner Goodell said:

"Based on Wilkinson’s review, the Commissioner concluded that, for many years, the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional.

"Bullying and intimidation frequently took place, and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."

The league fined the Commanders $10 million and hoped to draw a line under the matter. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be the case as Congress soon got involved and commenced an Oversight Committee to conduct their own investigation.

It was during this investigation that further accusations of sexual misconduct arose against Snyder. This time, it involved individuals who had not been interviewed by Wilkinson. This has forced the NFL to take further action, as alluded to by Keim.

It is unknown when White's report will be published. If it uncovers more examples of sexual misconduct, the league will be left in a very difficult position. Snyder is allegedly on his super yacht, attempting to avoid a subpoena forcing him to testify in front of the Oversight Committee.

Will the NFL eventually act against the Washington Commanders owner and force him to sell the team?

