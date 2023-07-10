Camille Kostek and her longtime beau, Rob Gronkowski, made their way to the exciting world premiere of the most awaited movie of the year, "Barbie."

The 31-year-old swimsuit model has been showing off her excitement on social media platforms ever since the movie's announcement. Kostek made sure to update her fans about Barbie's release date and what she would do when the movie finally hit the theatres.

Camille Kostek is such a huge fan of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer that she even took inspiration from the actresses' outfits when she had to walk the Miami Swim runway show.

Hence, when she learned that the movie's world premiere would fall on the same week as the SI Swimsuit x Miami Walk, she obviously had to prepare for the big event.

Kostek uploaded several videos and get-ready-with-me style videos. The former New England Patriots cheerleader also uploaded a video that allowed her fans to decide the outfit she would wear to the premiere.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

Without letting her fans know which dress she chose, Kostek uploaded another TikTok video where she "revealed her Ken doll."

In the video, Kostek said that she chose the dress, which was a fan favorite, and then proceeded to show her makeup and earrings. She then panned the camera to Gronk and said:

"Here's my Ken doll. So handsome."

Robbie G looked sharp in a black suit and was the perfect date for his Barbie.

Camille Kostek asked fans which dress she should wear to the "Barbie" world premiere

Kostek and Gronkowski - SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Camille Kostek could not contain her happiness while showing off her outfit options to her fans. In a TikTok video, she tried numerous dresses and chose one that she would wear to the premiere.

Kostek donned gowns that were mostly pink and sparkly. There was one that looked like a dress that "collector Barbie" wore and another that looked like a "wedding pink dress," according to Gronkowski.

Camille ended up wearing the first outfit, which had sequins and a long train decorated with slim feathers.

