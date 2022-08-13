"So he’s giving NFL consent to suspend him" - Social media mocks Deshaun Watson for trying to negotiate 8-game ban

The six-game suspension handed down to Deshaun Watson was widely seen as a slap on the wrist, considering the breadth of allegations brought against the Cleveland Browns QB. That suspension, however, is set to get a whole lot worse.

The league has already filed an appeal in the Deshaun Watson case, noting that "it was the right thing to do" since there was evidence that his behavior was "predatory."

As Watson waits on the outcome of the appeal, a person familiar with the Browns QB's defense told The Associated Press that Watson would be willing to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season.

While Watson has refuted these allegations, social media didn't take too kindly to him negotiating with the NFL in the wake of his suspension.

Here are a list of reactions on social media domains on this issue:

According to multiple reports, the NFL is looking for a suspension spanning 17 games and a significant fine around the $8 million mark. The league will also push for Watson to be required to undergo evaluation and treatment on the recommendation of medical experts before being reinstated.

Watson's six-game suspension did not include counseling, but it did mandate that Watson use only team-approved massage therapists for the duration of his NFL career.

Deshaun Watson's lack of remorse forces an appeal

When the initial suspension was handed out, the Browns put out a statement saying Watson was remorseful about the situation.

However, both the NFL and Judge Sue L. Robinson (who was overseeing the case) cited concerns about the Browns QB's lack of remorse.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against him. The alleged encounters took place between March 2020 and March 2021 when he was still a member of the Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson denied the allegations, and two grand juries in Texas subsequently declined to indict him on the charges. Watson and his legal team have since settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him.

The NFL's appeal will be heard by Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey Attorney General. Harvey was part of the four-person panel that recommended a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was accused of domestic violence.

While there's no timeline on the appeal being heard, the league said it would be heard on an "expedited" basis.

