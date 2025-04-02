“So many memories" - Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin gets emotional as JOANN Crafts store shuts down after 82 years of operation

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, got emotional as JOANN Crafts shut down its stores in the USA. The American specialty retailer chain was started in 1943 and has over 800 stores across the USA.

Ad

However, last year it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and in 2025, it has moved ahead to close down its stores.

The company has a long history of 82 years, and Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, who is widely known for her fashion designs, has an emotional message as the stores are getting closed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday, she shared a post on her Instagram story of the JOANN Crafts along with a long text recalling the memories she had with the store.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This is so sad🥺 For years I've been coming to JOANN every week. Feel like it's such a huge part of my story and that chapter is ending. Thank you for inspiring me and being my go-to store for all things sewing and creating," Kristin wrote.

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's Instagram story/@kristinjuszczyk

Being a fashion designer herself, Kristin Juszczyk has been into crafts and creative things and shared an emotional post on her social media handle. She is pretty active on Instagram, where she has around 1.2 million followers.

Ad

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin welcomes her brand Off Season president

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has launched her new brand, Off Season, in collaboration with Kim Kardashian's popular brand SKIMS' co-founder Emma Grede earlier this year and recently appointed the president of it. Victoria Picca will be the president of the fashion brand, which is known for making NFL-related outfits.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife shared a story on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, welcoming the Off Season president. She shared a screenshot of the news from WWD, which talks about the new president of the brand along with a sweet caption to welcome Picca.

Ad

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Vicky to the team! @offseason," Kristin wrote.

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's Instagram story/@kristinjuszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk is working hard to build her brand and while announcing the big news on January 2, she shared a reel on her Instagram handle, and in the caption, she revealed that she started her journey with five NFL teams. She wrote:

Ad

"On January 7th, we’re launching with my signature unisex puffers, vests, jackets, and coats—starting with five NFL teams: 49ers, Lions, Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles. This drop is for the guys and the girls!! And to everyone whose team isn’t in this first drop, I hear you—I’m working hard to make sure all 32 teams are represented in the future!!"

Ad

Her brand focuses on creating sports fashion outfits such as jackets, coats, and other things. Kristin's unique designs have been pretty popular in the NFL industry, and even Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, sported one during a game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.