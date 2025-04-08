"So proud" - Tom Brady supports Colossal Biosciences firm for resurrecting extinct Dire Wolf species after 10,000 years

In March, reports emerged that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had joined the star-studded list of Executive Advisory Board Members of Colossal Biosciences. The biotechnology and genetic engineering company's goal is to de-extinct several mammals lost to time and hunting, with their grand objective being to bring back the woolly mammoth.

While they continue to work on their top priority, Colossal Biosciences unveiled their proof of concept by unveiling photos of a pair of dire wolves, a species that went extinct nearly 12,500 years ago. On Monday, Time Magazine unveiled photos of Romulus and Remus, the six-month-old dire wolves who are the first of the formerly extinct species to be born.

An extract from the Time Magazine story explained how they were able to resurrect the species:

"It takes surprisingly few genetic changes to spell the difference between a living species and an extinct one. Like other canids, a wolf has about 19,000 genes. Creating the dire wolves called for making just 20 edits in 14 genes in the common gray wolf, but those tweaks gave rise to a host of differences, including Romulus’ and Remus’ white coat, larger size, more powerful shoulders, wider head, larger teeth and jaws, more-muscular legs, and characteristic vocalizations, especially howling and whining."

Brady was thrilled about Colossal Biosciences' groundbreaking achievement and congratulated its team of 130 scientists on his Instagram story. He shared the cover of the Time Magazine story and captioned it:

"Remus poses better than me [laughing emoji]. So proud of the team for the hard work, passion, and countless hours that have gone into this project."

Tom Brady actively helping Raiders return to relevance

While Colossal Biosciences is busy resurrecting extinct species, Tom Brady is trying to do the same with the Las Vegas Raiders. He became one of the franchise's minority owners in October 2024 and while he doesn't hold an official title, he has been hands-on in helping the team prepare for the 2025 season.

Quarterback Geno Smith, who joined the team via a trade this offseason, revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion invited him to his home in Miami. Revealing what transpired during their meeting in an interview with Albert Breer, he said:

"This is something, and this is true," Brady said. "We don’t want to celebrate contracts. We want to celebrate wins.' And the thing is, that just kind of set the tone for the team.

"This is our quarterback. This is the direction we’re headed.' And there’s no gray area there. Everything’s set in stone. And when you have that, when you can set a real plan, then you can get things going."

Brady is showcasing the same intensity and hunger in his new role that he displayed during his playing days. Whether that helps the Raiders return to relevancy remains to be seen.

