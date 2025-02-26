“So proud of you” - Khalil Shakir’s wife Sayler reacts to Bills WR signing $60,200,000 contract extension

Khalil Shakir's wife Sayler sent a strong message to her husband after he signed his extension contract with the Buffalo Bills. The NFL wide receiver had been playing for the Bills since 2022 and would continue his journey with the team in the upcoming seasons. He has recently signed a four-year contract extension worth around $60.2 million with the team.

Ad

Sayler reshared a post by the Bills on her Instagram story about the contract extension. Along with the post, she shared a strong message, writing:

"I am so proud of you."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from Khalil Shakir’s wife Sayler's Instagram story/@sayler_shakir)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Khalil and Sayler have been married since March 2023. The NFL star player's wife usually posts to her Instagram account about attending the Bills' games to support her husband. Sayler enjoys around 16.4K followers on her Instagram account alone.

Ad

Trending

Khalil Shakir's wife shares heartfelt message after Bills' 2024 season finale

The Buffalo Bills had an amazing 2024 NFL season. After concluding the regular season with an overall score of 13-4, they successfully secured their spot in the playoffs.

The Bills even had an incredible journey in the playoffs and qualified for the AFC Championship, where they lost against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed an opportunity to secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

Ad

However, following the conclusion of the AFC Championship on January 27, Khalil Shakir's wife praised the team for their incredible performances. She posted an adorable picture with Khalil along with a caption:

"Ohhhh so proud of you and this season 💙 until next year!"

Ad

Khalil reacted to his wife's heartfelt message for him, writing:

"I love you tons ❤️"

Khalil Shakir's comment to his wife's post (Image via Instagram/@sayler_shakir)

In the 2024 NFL season, Khalil Shakir recorded 821 yards in receiving along with four touchdowns. He has extended his contract with the team, which will run through the 2029 season.

As per his new contract, Shakir will earn a guaranteed amount of $32 million along with $18 million to be paid in the first year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.