"If this was Tom Brady he wouldn't have spent a night in prison" - Social media upset with US government after WNBA star Brittney Griner gets sentenced to nine years in Russian prison

Tom Brady doesn't really have much to do with geopolitics, it's outside of his purview. But after Brittney Griner was detained in Russia, many could not help but notice the difference in treatment afforded to various stars by the US government. It's worth noting that the Griner situation was made a lot more complicated due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years following her drug conviction in Russia. She pled guilty to the charges.

Many Twitter users were upset at Brittney Griner's treatment and the US Government's lackaction in the matter. They took to social media to share their thoughts. Many compared the situation to a hypothetical. If it was Tom Brady who was being imprisoned by Russia, they think it would have been handled differently.

iya darasia @oshunsdawta Britney Griner was sentenced to 9 years. If this was Tom Brady he wouldn't have spent a night in prison. I'm so pissed. Britney Griner was sentenced to 9 years. If this was Tom Brady he wouldn't have spent a night in prison. I'm so pissed.

This is unacceptable. If Tom Brady were locked up in Russia there would be continous coverage.



Tell her story, and Just came to remind you that Britney Griner is still in Russia, and the media barely mention her name let alone amplify her story.This is unacceptable. If Tom Brady were locked up in Russia there would be continous coverage.Tell her story, and #BringBrittneyHome Just came to remind you that Britney Griner is still in Russia, and the media barely mention her name let alone amplify her story.This is unacceptable. If Tom Brady were locked up in Russia there would be continous coverage. Tell her story, and #BringBrittneyHome

Mike Hill @ItsMikeHill If Tom Brady or LeBron were still in a Russian prison, not only this country but the world would be outraged. Why isn’t that outrage the same for Britney Griner? She matters. Bring Her Home!! Tom & Bron would’ve been back by now. If Tom Brady or LeBron were still in a Russian prison, not only this country but the world would be outraged. Why isn’t that outrage the same for Britney Griner? She matters. Bring Her Home!! Tom & Bron would’ve been back by now.

Matt Worthington @mrworthington The detention of @brittneygriner should be a much bigger deal than it is. I can't imagine any other star athlete being detained by Russia right now (Lebron, Tom Brady, etc.) and it getting lost among other headlines. The detention of @brittneygriner should be a much bigger deal than it is. I can't imagine any other star athlete being detained by Russia right now (Lebron, Tom Brady, etc.) and it getting lost among other headlines.

Kyr504 @Kyr504 We all want Britney Griner to get free no one wants to see someone in jail. Hey man Putin playing yall like fools and if y'all don't see it yall are fools. Also if that was Tom Brady they would be asking for a Alaska in exchange for his freedom. We all want Britney Griner to get free no one wants to see someone in jail. Hey man Putin playing yall like fools and if y'all don't see it yall are fools. Also if that was Tom Brady they would be asking for a Alaska in exchange for his freedom.

Mr_meme @Mstr__Meme I'm not into politics BUT if @TomBrady was stuck in Russia he'd be home by now! Is @brittneygriner OK? Like is she alive? Why is she not home? WTF is going on? I'm not into politics BUT if @TomBrady was stuck in Russia he'd be home by now! Is @brittneygriner OK? Like is she alive? Why is she not home? WTF is going on?

Lindsay Crouse @lindsaycrouse “Imagine if Tom Brady were being held by Russian officials right now.” nymag.com/intelligencer/… “Imagine if Tom Brady were being held by Russian officials right now.” nymag.com/intelligencer/…

MikeMcKinnon75 @MikeMcK1975 @espn Thought experiment - replace the name Britney Griner with Tom Brady. @espn Thought experiment - replace the name Britney Griner with Tom Brady.

The Flyest Nobody @JR_lovesmusic Oh you better believe if Tom Brady was kept in Russia instead of Britney Griner, they would’ve brought back the draft to get troops to bring him back. Oh you better believe if Tom Brady was kept in Russia instead of Britney Griner, they would’ve brought back the draft to get troops to bring him back.

Imagine if Tom Brady was detained in Russia for false drug charges. You think we’d be hiding this? Or do you think this would be the biggest news story on the planet? Now ask yourself why Britney Griner, the best women’s basketball player in generations, is still in jail. ɴɪᴄʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴍɪᴄʀᴏ ᴄᴇʟᴇʙ @BarkyBoogz Russia going extra hard cuz of who and what she is and the United States not going hard enough because of who and what she is. twitter.com/BleacherReport… Russia going extra hard cuz of who and what she is and the United States not going hard enough because of who and what she is. twitter.com/BleacherReport… Again.Imagine if Tom Brady was detained in Russia for false drug charges. You think we’d be hiding this? Or do you think this would be the biggest news story on the planet? Now ask yourself why Britney Griner, the best women’s basketball player in generations, is still in jail. twitter.com/BarkyBoogz/sta… Again.Imagine if Tom Brady was detained in Russia for false drug charges. You think we’d be hiding this? Or do you think this would be the biggest news story on the planet? Now ask yourself why Britney Griner, the best women’s basketball player in generations, is still in jail. twitter.com/BarkyBoogz/sta…

Why is Brittney Griner being compared to Tom Brady?

Tom Brady is often referred to as the greatest of all time among NFL quarterbacks. He has won seven Super Bowls and is top of nearly every individual quarterback career stat. Brittney Griner falls into this category in the WNBA.

She is one of the 11 women to have won the WNBA championship, the NCAA championship, the Olympic Gold Medal and the FIBA World Cup Gold Medal. She is an eight-time WNBA All-Star and two-time scoring champion. In 2012, she was awarded the player of the year by AP. Outside the WNBA, she has won the Euroleague and the Russian National League.

It was for the latter's commitment that she was in Russia. After the war broke out and she was exiting customs, cannabis oil (a banned substance in Russia) was found in her possession. She was initially detained and after pleading guilty she was sentenced to nine years in prison.

President Joe Biden has condemned her sentencing. However, this has been lambasted by critics as merely symbolic, even though the government is working towards a resolution. At the moment, it is unclear how long she will serve as the US Government is looking at a prisoner swap deal to bring her home.

