“Some of these agents don’t have the best interest for y’all man” - Micah Parsons makes feelings clear after reports on Tee Higgins’ contract

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons shared his thoughts on NFL agents for bad representation of players.

Ad

On Friday, Parsons shared on X:

"Some of these agents don't have the best interest for yall man!! Wake up David Mulugheta has been showing it time and time again!! It's sad seeing some of these players get violated by teams because of lack of decency and effort by their agents!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Parsons' remarks coincide with the release of Tee Higgins' contact information. One day prior, on Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer broke the news of Higgins' new four-year, $115 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Though Higgins' contract makes him the highest-paid No. 2 receiver in NFL history at $28.7 million per year, the fine print differs. The deal contains only $30 million in fully guaranteed money – far less than teammate Ja'Marr Chase's $73.9 million guaranteed in his new contract.

Ad

Higgins' guaranteed salary is primarily comprised of a $20 million signing roster bonus and a $10 million roster bonus in March. His $13.8 million base salary in 2025 is unguaranteed, posing a financial risk to the player.

Micah Parsons' contract situation provides context to his agent's praise

Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn

Micah Parsons' remarks came on the heels of his contract extension negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

In his tweet, Parsons complimented his agent, David Mulugheta, and lambasted other unidentified representatives.

The Cowboys are under pressure to sign multiple young stars such as Parsons, cornerback DaRon Bland and offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

The Bengals negotiated Higgins' contract with significant injury protection. The deal has $2 million in per-game roster bonuses annually for four years – a clear bet against Higgins' history of injuries.

The five-year veteran has not played in games in several seasons, including five games in each of the last two seasons. He's battled hamstring, quadriceps, rib and ankle injuries and has never played all the games in one season.

This injury insurance gives Cincinnati some flexibility to possibly let Higgins go before his fully guaranteed 2026 salary kicks in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.