  "Some aren't married, some dating supermodels": Tua Tagovailoa makes feelings known on 2020 draft class ahead of game vs. Justin Herbert-led Chargers

"Some aren't married, some dating supermodels": Tua Tagovailoa makes feelings known on 2020 draft class ahead of game vs. Justin Herbert-led Chargers

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 09, 2025 21:58 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Tua Tagovailoa was selected as the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins following a successful college career at Alabama. A year before the draft, he was projected as the No. 1 pick. However, injury and a historic season from Joe Burrow at LSU changed the order of things.

Ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 6 game against the LA Chargers, Tagovailoa was questioned about his relationship with the quarterbacks in his draft class. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was selected immediately after him as the No. 6 pick and the third quarterback in the draft.

“I would say I haven't really had too much communication with a lot of the guys in my draft class,” Tagovailoa said. Everyone's in a different stage in their lives, right?
“Some are married, some aren't married. I don't know, maybe some dating supermodels, some not. I don't know, you know, so everyone's in different stages of their lives. And so I would say I haven't really kept in contact with any of them.”

A total of 13 quarterbacks, including Tagovailoa, Herbert and Burrow, were selected in the 2020 NFL draft, which was held via videoconferencing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other notable names include Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love, with all five boasting a playoff appearance.

Tua Tagovailoa to play against the Chargers despite multiple injuries

According to the Dolphins' offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play against the LA Chargers despite dealing with multiple injuries. He made this known during his press conference on Thursday, noting the quarterback is managing the injuries well.

"Ultimately, he's working through stuff for the week, and we're not overall concerned for Sunday," Smith said. "We're working through the process to Sunday, but I mean, we're not anticipating any setback for him for playing on Sunday."

Tagovailoa had limited participation in the Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday due to hip and left thumb injuries. However, Smith disclosed there’s little concern about his status going forward. The quarterback will be looking to earn the Dolphins their second win of the season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa, who's in the first year of his $212.1 million extension with the Dolphins, has missed a couple of games in the last few seasons. While he appeared in all 18 games in 2023, he missed five games due to multiple concussions in 2022 and another six last season due to a concussion and hip injury.

