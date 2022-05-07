"Some route limitations" - NFL executive slams Deebo Samuel as an overrated WR

Deebo Samuel is looking to be the next big-name wideout traded to a new team and handed a massive extension, but so far, the 49ers have resisted overtures for the 2019 second-round NFL Draft selection.

To make matters worse for the former South Carolina Gamecock, his skillset is being slammed through media backchannels from anonymous sources. Bleacher Report's Adam Wells had this said to him by a nameless NFL executive:

"(Deebo Samuel is) elite in his niche, but there is a reason he was a second-round pick. The San Francisco 49ers star does not transcend scheme, and there is some stiffness, some route limitations though his run-after-the-catch ability is worthy of praise."

Deebo Samuel may end up back with the 49ers

It seemed, not long ago, that Deebo Samuel was a for-sure goner from the Bay Area. There was talk of the WR not liking living in California, and the NFL Draft seemed like the best time for a deal to go down.

Lynch believes any issues between the sides can be ironed out.



49ers GM John Lynch says he expects Deebo Samuel to remain with the team despite his trade request. Lynch believes any issues between the sides can be ironed out.

It didn't, though. Now, fences appear likely to be mended, and Trey Lance (and Jimmy Garoppolo?) could have his WR1 back in the fold with a signed contract extension to boot.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco threw around some numbers that may make the Samuel-San Francisco pairing continue to work:

If it’s going to take $25 million a year to sign wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a multi-year extension, it seems that would be a workable situation for the 49ers. It is a reasonable contract for both sides if the numbers add up similarly to the deal wide receiver A.J. Brown signed last week with his new club.

Maiocco flatly stated that the two sides essentially have no other choice than to make up and continue their relationship:

In what can be interpreted as a signal that he is warming to the idea of remaining with the 49ers, Samuel this week re-followed the 49ers on his Instagram account. At this point, there does not seem to be any other choice for him and the 49ers than to work out their differences.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself A.J. Brown’s contract details are out



Should be very good news for the 49ers and what might lie ahead in negotiations with Deebo Samuel..



-Only $40m guaranteed at signing (well below SF's $50-60 million fears)



A.J. Brown's contract details are out. Should be very good news for the 49ers and what might lie ahead in negotiations with Deebo Samuel. -Only $40m guaranteed at signing (well below SF's $50-60 million fears) -Brown's 2022 salary-cap hit is only $5.6m

Using A.J. Brown's contract as a reference point, it appears the two sides can strike a deal before the 2022 season starts. As Maiocco relays, Tory Dandy, the agent that negotiated Brown’s contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, is also Samuel’s agent. The 49ers WR has someone entering negotiations on his behalf that just saw success with a similar client.

