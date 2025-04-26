"Somebody bout to get beat up" - NFL fans warn alleged Ole Miss kids for prank calling Shedeur Sanders during dramatic Day 2 slide

Shedeur Sanders' NFL dreams were delayed on Day 2 of the 2025 Draft, when no NFL team took the plunge. Thanks to a cruel prank, the whole ordeal of his name not being taken off the board got uglier.

A possible round 1 pick throughout the 2024 college football season, the Colorado quarterback watched as the Titans took Cam Ward first overall, while the Browns and Giants passed him up, with the New York Giants trading up to grab Ole Miss rookie Jaxson Dart instead.

As Sanders’ night dragged on without hearing his name, some Ole Miss pranksters poured salt into the wound. They allegedly prank-called Shedeur during his live stream, pretending to be Mickey Loomis, the Saints' GM.

"Good, I've been waiting on you," Sanders said, only to hear, "[You'll] have to wait a little longer."

Fans immediately came to Shedeur’s defense, trolling the pranksters online.

"Somebody bout to get beat up," one fan warned.

"The saints could literally sue these dudes for false impersonation," said another.

"This kid just ruined his life over this prank call," one more said.

One X user tweeted, "I hope they both get beat up, but no serious injuries."

"The internet definitely gonna find them 😂😂😂," wrote one more.

Another commented, "Huge losers. People play with karma way too much. It always comes right back around."

Shedeur Sanders slipped into Day 3, behind Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel. The reality among NFL fans is that Deion Sanders' son may enter the league as a backup.

Stephen A. Smith can't wrap his head around Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

Stephen A. Smith lost it over Shedeur’s NFL draft slide. The Colorado quarterback remained undrafted after Day 2 and is still on the board as round 4 is underway. Five other QBs, including Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel, are already off the board.

Smith didn't hold back in his scathing take on X:

"This is a damn disgrace. How in the hell is @Shedeur not off the board, not drafted yet. Y’all still think this doesn’t have anything to do with teams hatin on @DeionSanders."

The ESPN personality even compared Shedeur’s snub to the infamous Kaepernick situation, doubling an hour later with another fiery post.

"This feels like Kaepernick-level collusion," he ranted, slamming the NFL owners.

Shedeur Sanders registered 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in the 2024 season, which makes his slide harder to explain.

