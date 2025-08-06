"Somebody help me out”: 49ers TE George Kittle considering retirement as NFL bans smelling salts

George Kittle is one of the best tight ends of his generation. The San Francisco 49ers star is a valuable asset in the receiving department and as a blocker for Kyle Shanahan's offense. Kittle is a perennial Pro Bowler, and he's been a key member of the 49ers since his rookie season.However, being in his prime, Kittle contemplated walking away from the game this offseason. Why, you might ask? It's all down to the NFL's decision to ban smelling salts and ammonia packets.According to ESPN, Kittle interrupted teammate and fellow Pro Bowler Fred Warner's interview on NFL Network Tuesday afternoon to bemoan the league's decision. He said:&quot;I am an every drive guy. I considered retirement. We got to figure out a middle ground here guys. Somebody help me out, somebody come up with a good idea. I miss those already.&quot;According to USA Today, the NFL opted to ban smelling salts and ammonia packets due to a warning from the FDA. The report states that in 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that make commercially available ammonia inhalants, plus to consumers about the purchase and use of ammonia inhalants, regarding the lack of evidence supporting the efficacy or safety of ammonia inhalants marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy.Furthermore, the FDA pointed out the potential negative effects of ammonia inhalants. These banned items have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including but not limited to potential signs of concussion.Thus, the NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of ammonia inhalants for any purpose during play in the league.What's next for George Kittle?Thankfully for the 49ers, George Kittle merely considered retirement, and he's unlikely to follow through anytime soon. The charismatic pass catcher is a key component of Kyle Shanahan's side, and his skills are crucial to them making another Super Bowl run.Kittle is preparing for his ninth season in the NFL. He has posted over 500 receiving yards in every season, and has crossed the 1,000-yard mark four times as a 49er.Next up for Kittle is the preseason, where the 49ers will face off against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. However, it's highly unlikely that Kittle will feature significantly, if at all, in the above-mentioned games.So, the earliest possible time to see Kittle in action is during the 49ers' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. It'll be the team's first step towards returning to the playoffs and facing off against the best of the stacked NFC.