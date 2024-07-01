'Somebody’s a** is going to be in trouble': QB coach highlights why Joe Milton could wreak havoc in Patriots' QB room

Joe Milton caught the attention of the football world and the scouts because of his towering figure. At 6-foot-5 (1.96 m), Milton is among the tallest QBs in the league. However, one independent quarterback coach believes that Milton’s development could pose a lot of questions for Jerod Mayo.

Milton was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Florida native is respected for his arm strength and long throws apart from his tall figure. Independent QB coach Donovan Dooley has worked extensively with the NFL QBs. In an interview with "The Boston Globe," Dooley highlighted the first time he saw Milton four years ago.

“When he got out of the car and was walking toward me on the field, he kept getting bigger and bigger," Dooley said. "I said to myself, ‘This dude looks like an action figure.’”

Joe Milton has only one chink in his armor. The Tennessee standout is known for his inconsistency in short and medium-range throws. However, Milton's performance will be dependent on how those things will be worked on by the Patriots coach.

“If that happens, well, somebody’s a** is going to be in trouble,” Dooley said.

There is a long way for Joe Milton to potentially take over the top QB job with the Patriots.

A crowded QB room for Drake Maye and Joe Milton

The Patriots’ third overall pick Drake Maye has been the center of attention for QB-related issues this offseason. However, the Patriots' offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt recently gave a nod to veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to be their starter.

Pelt highlighted “a few factors” in consideration of Drake Maye’s hunt for the QB1 position. In such a scenario, Joe Milton will also have to fight for his spot. And they both will have an opportunity to do so when the Patriots begin their mandatory full training camp.

The Patriots will start their training camp on July 24 and end with a joint training session with the Philadelphia Eagles on August 13.

