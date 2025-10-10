Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers suffered their second consecutive defeat after a 27-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.The Chargers quarterback talked about his miscommunication with center Bradley Bozeman, that has been one of the talking points from the Week 5 loss against Washington.While Herbert talked about the mishap to the media, fans pointed out the change in his appearance after five weeks.&quot;Someone save him please.&quot;JAE HERBO @jae_h3rboLINKSomeone save him please&quot;80 pressures later my guy is dead.&quot;Tyler Schoon @tylerjschoonLINK80 pressures later my guy is dead&quot;That lighting did him so dirty lmao life has been sucked from his body.&quot;Hec @hectorjrc27LINKThat lighting did him so dirty lmao life has been sucked from his body&quot;Right?! He looks like he has aged 5 years in 5 games...&quot;metalheadCP @metalheadcpLINKRight?! He looks like he has aged 5 years in 5 games...&quot;Lightin is different look at the different shades of blue in the backdrop. It looks bad tho like he lost his color lol hopefully we get this man some help up front asap.&quot;CENTER @centerjakeLINKLightin is different look at the different shades of blue in the backdrop It looks bad tho like he lost his color lol hopefully we get this man some help up front asap&quot;I'm glad I wasn't the only person who noticed this. Hopefully it's just the shirt &amp; bad lighting.&quot;⇜Queen T⇝ @tleiiigh08LINKI'm glad I wasn't the only person who noticed this. Hopefully it's just the shirt &amp; bad lighting.Sunday's loss was one of the examples of the Chargers offensive line's inability to protect their quarterback. With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt sidelined with injuries, Herbert has been pressured 58 times and has been sacked 11 times.Justin Herbert refuses to blame Bradley Bozeman for miscommunication against CommandersThe miscommunication between Justin Herbert and Bradley Bozeman led to the quarterback taking a hit by Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne. However, Herbert didn't put any blame on Bozeman, calling it a &quot;common mixup.&quot;&quot;It's a rare occasion. You know that's one of those things we talk about and I know he wasn't meaning to do anything like that,&quot; Herbert said. &quot;Boze has been on his stuff every other play.&quot;A common mixup and we're going to be better. We talked it through as soon as we got off to the sideline, we said 'you know we're not going to let that happen again'. It was all good.&quot;Herbert said he makes the final protection call after assessing the safety rotation around him before the play.The Chargers will be up against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and fans will be hoping for more protection for their quarterback in the Week 6 matchup.