  • "Somebody save him," "My guy is dead": NFL fans react to Justin Herbert looking completely different from Week 1 amid O-Line struggles    

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:30 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Justin Herbert looking completely different from Week 1 through Week 6 amid O-Line struggles - Source: Imagn

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers suffered their second consecutive defeat after a 27-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Chargers quarterback talked about his miscommunication with center Bradley Bozeman, that has been one of the talking points from the Week 5 loss against Washington.

While Herbert talked about the mishap to the media, fans pointed out the change in his appearance after five weeks.

"Someone save him please."
"80 pressures later my guy is dead."
"That lighting did him so dirty lmao life has been sucked from his body."
"Right?! He looks like he has aged 5 years in 5 games..."
"Lightin is different look at the different shades of blue in the backdrop. It looks bad tho like he lost his color lol hopefully we get this man some help up front asap."
"I'm glad I wasn't the only person who noticed this. Hopefully it's just the shirt & bad lighting."
Sunday's loss was one of the examples of the Chargers offensive line's inability to protect their quarterback. With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt sidelined with injuries, Herbert has been pressured 58 times and has been sacked 11 times.

Justin Herbert refuses to blame Bradley Bozeman for miscommunication against Commanders

The miscommunication between Justin Herbert and Bradley Bozeman led to the quarterback taking a hit by Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne. However, Herbert didn't put any blame on Bozeman, calling it a "common mixup."

"It's a rare occasion. You know that's one of those things we talk about and I know he wasn't meaning to do anything like that," Herbert said. "Boze has been on his stuff every other play.
"A common mixup and we're going to be better. We talked it through as soon as we got off to the sideline, we said 'you know we're not going to let that happen again'. It was all good."
Herbert said he makes the final protection call after assessing the safety rotation around him before the play.

The Chargers will be up against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and fans will be hoping for more protection for their quarterback in the Week 6 matchup.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

