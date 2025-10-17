"Somebody wrap him in bubble wrap already": NFL fans react as Puka Nacua gets ruled for Rams vs Jaguars game in London

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been ruled out of the team's next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two sides are set to lock horns on Sunday at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

Nacua had suffered an ankle injury during the Rams’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The receiver fell hard while attempting a catch in the first half before heading to the locker room. He would return in the second half, contributing minimally to the Rams’ offensive efforts.

Nacua's injury has triggered reactions among fans online, especially on X. Prize wrote:

“Somebody wrap Puka in bubble wrap already 😩🙏”

🧱Prizem | MiDiPunkz Fam 🧱✨ @PrizemArtNft @NFL Somebody wrap Puka in bubble wrap already 😩🙏

ProFootballStatCard also wrote:

“Europe is getting the worst luck on games to watch this year.”

ProFootballStatCards @profbstatcards @NFL Europe is getting the worst luck on games to watch this year.

Mic Iconicz commented:

“Puka Nacua ruled out for the London game 😭 Rams fans, it’s gonna be a long flight without him…”

The Goal Line Grind also commented:

“Dang. Big time loss for LA. Big man's gotta stay healthy!”

Let's Go J-Villains!! wrote:

“Even as a Jaguars fan, HUGE loss, losing guys like Puka and Burrow changes the whole outcome of the year. Get well soon Puka.”

Pats Nation Representer commented:

“Oh Damn ! 👀 Jaguars secondary gets a slight break in coverage this Sunday with this demon ruled out.”

Despite his expected absence on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay expects him back soon. He said on Friday:

“He's making good progress. I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it'll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up.”

The Rams’ bye week follows after their London trip. Puka Nacua will likely be back for their home game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Rams’ offensive options in Puka Nacua's absence

In Puka Nacua's absence from the Rams’ lineup on Sunday, the team will be turning to veteran wideout Davante Adams. With a wealth of experience that convinced the Rams to sign him in the off-season, Adams will be Matthew Stafford's top target.

In addition to Adams, the Rams can depend on players like tight end Tyler Higbee and receiver Jordan Whittington. The Rams enter Sunday's game with a 4-2 record and will be seeking a win to take into their bye week.

The Jaguars will also be looking to get a win and go 5-2 in London.

