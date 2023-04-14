“Something isn’t adding up” – NFL reporter pokes holes in Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr.’s jaw-dropping ACL story

Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2023 NFL free agency period. He last played football during the 2021 NFL season when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl ring.

After catching a touchdown during the Super Bowl, he went down with a serious ACL injury that required major surgery. This forced him to miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

It was recently revealed that Odell Beckham Jr. was given controversial news about his ACL early on in his days with the Rams in 2021. Allegedly, in Week 9, the Rams medical staff informed him that he was missing his ACL and would need to have surgery at some point. He apparently played out the rest of the season anyway, before reportedly injuring his ACL during the Super Bowl.

NFL reporter Dave Kluge recently pointed out that the story contradicts itself, as it's impossible to injure an ACL if there isn't one there in the first place:

"I’m not a doctor or a mathematician but something here isn’t adding up."

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge



Torn ACL on February 13th, 2022.



I'm not a doctor or a mathematician but something here isn't adding up.



He decided to play out the rest of the year without it, he ended the season with a Super Bowl ring.

Kluge's observation was in direct response to Odell Beckham Jr.'s introductory press conference with the Ravens.

Here's what Beckham had to say when asked about his recovering ACL ahead of the 2023 NFL season:

"That whole season i was playing without [my ACL]. It was a crazy thing, I signed with the LA Rams and [the medical staff] said, 'I just have to inform you that you don't have an ACL. We could do your surgery right now.' This was Week 9 of the season .. but I feel great now."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"I told him I'll die on the sword." Video: Odell explains how he found out he had no ACL after signing with the #Rams on Week 9 of the 2021 season.

While it's possible Beckham meant that his ACL was already torn in Week 9, and not necessarily "missing" as he stated, Kluge makes a great point that something can't be injured if it doesn't exist. Whatever the case may be, the Ravens apparently determined that he's healthy enough to play in 2023 as they rewarded him with a one-year contract worth up to $18 million.

What does signing Odell Beckham Jr. mean for the Ravens in 2023?

Odell Beckham Jr.

Many reports indicate that Lamar Jackson was instrumental in recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Baltimore. Apparently, the two desired to team up for the 2023 NFL season.

While nothing is certain at this point, the signing implies that Jackson could very well remain with the Ravens for at least one more year. He's currently franchise tagged as he seeks a long-term contract extension, but has yet to sign the official tender. The move may persuade him to do so. This could potentially solve the Ravens' issue at quarterback in 2023, but the future remains questionable.

