Sophie Cunningham drops 2-word reaction as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle's channel Britney Spears for DWTS debut

Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle debuted on the reality show "Dancing with the Stars" Season 34, which premiered on Tuesday, September 16. Later that day, Earle shared some sneak peeks from her first day on Instagram with her 4.5 million followers.

“Opening night of DWTS ❤️💃 yt vlog out later today of all the behind the scenes to get here :) #dancingwiththestars #dwts,” Berrios’ girlfriend wrote in the caption.

Earle wore a deep, plunging neckline, channeling the “princess of pop,” Britney Spears, for her debut performance. Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham cheered for Earle and dropped a two-word reaction in the comments:

“Killed it.”

Sophie Cunningham dropped a two-word reaction on Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle's DWTS debut in Britney Spears’ inspired bodysuit [IG/@alix_earle]

After her performance, Earle gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight. When asked what her reaction would be if Britney posted the video, Earle laughed and said,

“I would shi*t my pants. Can I say that?”

Texans WR’s GF also said judge Bruno gave her a compliment about having dancer legs and being ready for the cha-cha.

Alix Earle calls Valentin Chmerkovskiy “incredible partner” ahead of DWTS debut

Earle shared a heartfelt post on IG before her debut on DWTS. The post featured some dance practice sessions with Earle’s dance partner, Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy.

“It’s all starts tmr!! @dancingwiththestars 🕺🪩 these past few weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster … from the excitement of joining a show I’ve loved for years, to some moments of serious doubt about whether I could really get on stage and perform."

"Want to shout out my incredible partner @valentin for pushing me to get out of my comfort zone and being incredibly patient with teaching me!! I’m SO excited that tmr we get to show you guys what we have been working on ❤️ tune in :)))))” Earle wrote.

In the comments, Val cheered and showed his excitement about performing with Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend.

“Proud. Excited. Grateful. All that. 🙏🏼🙌🏼,” he wrote.

In one of the pictures, the dance partners posed together. Earle was dressed in a sleek, white sleeveless top with a high-waisted black leather midi skirt, styled with black heels and slim sunglasses. On the other hand, Chmerkovskiy was dressed in a navy pinstriped suit with bright blue-laced sneakers and rectangular shades.

Alix Earle calls Valentin Chmerkovskiy “incredible partner” ahead of DWTS debut [IG/@alix_earle]

Alix Earle also revealed that ballroom is entirely new for her, and she feels she is starting from zero. During her debut performance, it suddenly struck her that she was truly there, living in the moment.

