Sophomore slump is so real: NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels being ruled out for Week 8 vs. Chiefs

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss Monday's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. He suffered a right hamstring injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Marcus Mariota will step in as the starter, with Josh Johnson listed as the backup.

Ad

News of Daniels’ absence sparked reactions on X.

"Sophomore slump is so real," one fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HowWeSeeItSports @HowWeSeeItJD @RapSheet Sophomore slump is so real 😭😭

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Smart, no need to turn a 1-2 week injury into 4-6 weeks. Sucks for the short term but better for the player & season outlook," another fan wrote.

"KC has the best string of luck I've seen these past few seasons," one fan said.

More fans reacted to the news.

"Rough season for JD5. I thought he'd have a rough season but not like this," ," a fan commented.

Ad

"Another 1 year fluke I guess," one fan tweeted.

"Is he a bust? He's hurt more than he plays," another fan commented.

The injury occurred midway through the third quarter of Washington’s 44-22 defeat in Dallas last Sunday. Daniels was strip-sacked by linebacker Shemar James and appeared to tweak his leg as he fell.

Commanderss coach Dan Quinn said after the game that early tests only showed minor damage, but Daniels will sit out as a precaution. The setback adds to an already stop-and-go season for the quarterback, who previously missed time with a knee sprain.

Ad

Through five games, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year has completed 61% of his passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 211 yards and a score while wearing a brace on his previously injured knee. Washington’s loss to the Cowboys dropped the team to 3-4, slipping to third in the NFC East after capturing the division title last season.

Marcus Mariota steps in for Jayden Daniels as the Commanders face the undefeated Chiefs

NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Marcus Mariota will make his third start of the season when Washington in Week 8 at Arrowhead Stadium. He is 1-1 while filling in for Jayden Daniels, delivering a convincing win over Las Vegas before falling to Atlanta.

Ad

His most recent cameo came in relief last Sunday, finishing 4-for-10 for 63 yards with a pick-six returned by Dallas linebacker Shemar James. Mariota added 34 rushing yards but admitted after the game that the offense struggled to find rhythm.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that wideouts Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are expected to practice this week. They have both missed time with minor injuries.

The Chiefs enter Week 8 fifth in both total offense and scoring defense, setting up a steep challenge for Washington to stabilize amid mounting injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.