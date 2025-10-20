"My Commanders lost" - Magic Johnson points to Jayden Daniels’ injury as turning point in Washington’s defeat to Dallas Cowboys

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been vocal about his support for the Washington Commanders in the NFL. Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Johnson identified a turning point in the Commanders' 44-22 defeat. In a post on X on Sunday, Johnson said Jayden McDaniels' hamstring injury might have played a role in the Commanders' loss, saying that he hopes to see him back on the field soon. &quot;Praying that Jayden Daniels’ hamstring injury won’t keep him out for a prolonged period of time. My Commanders lost 44-22 to the Cowboys,&quot; Johnson said. Johnson also pointed out that the Commanders' season has been plagued with injuries, unlike last season when they had few. &quot;For my Commanders, what a difference a year makes. We had very few injuries last season but a lot so far this season,&quot; Johnson said. Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnsonLINKFor my Commanders, what a difference a year makes. We had very few injuries last season but a lot so far this season.Johnson holds part-ownership in the Commanders franchise as part of the ownership group led by Josh Harris that took over from the former owner, Daniel Snyder. Johnson has been holding ownership stakes in different sports teams since retiring from the NBA in 1996. Johnson led the Lakers to five NBA titles during his time with the franchise, earning him the distinction of being one of the best basketball players to have ever played. Magic Johnson explains the significance of getting part-ownership in an NFL teamIn 2023, Magic Johnson explained the significance of owning a franchise in the NFL as an African-American. &quot;There's no higher sports league than the NFL, and it's been hard for us to get into the league,&quot; the Lakers legend said. &quot;It's important because now all African-Americans and minorities in this country feel like they're owners of this team, too, because I'm sitting in this position.&quot;Johnson also hoped to get a Super Bowl title with the Commanders to add to his trophy collection as a sports icon. &quot;I kept telling them I've never been satisfied. I'm a guy who wants more. I've always wanted more. I have 14 world championship rings and I [want] a Super Bowl ring. And so how can I help them achieve that?&quot;Aside from the Commanders, he is also a part-owner of the LA Dodgers in the MLB, the LA Sparks in the WNBA, and the Los Angeles FC in the MLS.Johnson has also been vocal about his support for the Lakers as they enter the upcoming 2025-2025 NBA season.