"My Commanders lost" - Magic Johnson points to Jayden Daniels’ injury as turning point in Washington’s defeat to Dallas Cowboys

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 06:45 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Maui Invitational-Colorado at Michigan State - Source: Imagn
Magic Johnson points to Jayden Daniels’ injury as turning point in Washington’s defeat to Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been vocal about his support for the Washington Commanders in the NFL. Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Johnson identified a turning point in the Commanders' 44-22 defeat.

In a post on X on Sunday, Johnson said Jayden McDaniels' hamstring injury might have played a role in the Commanders' loss, saying that he hopes to see him back on the field soon.

"Praying that Jayden Daniels’ hamstring injury won’t keep him out for a prolonged period of time. My Commanders lost 44-22 to the Cowboys," Johnson said.
Johnson also pointed out that the Commanders' season has been plagued with injuries, unlike last season when they had few.

"For my Commanders, what a difference a year makes. We had very few injuries last season but a lot so far this season," Johnson said.
Johnson holds part-ownership in the Commanders franchise as part of the ownership group led by Josh Harris that took over from the former owner, Daniel Snyder.

Johnson has been holding ownership stakes in different sports teams since retiring from the NBA in 1996.

Johnson led the Lakers to five NBA titles during his time with the franchise, earning him the distinction of being one of the best basketball players to have ever played.

Magic Johnson explains the significance of getting part-ownership in an NFL team

In 2023, Magic Johnson explained the significance of owning a franchise in the NFL as an African-American.

"There's no higher sports league than the NFL, and it's been hard for us to get into the league," the Lakers legend said. "It's important because now all African-Americans and minorities in this country feel like they're owners of this team, too, because I'm sitting in this position."
Johnson also hoped to get a Super Bowl title with the Commanders to add to his trophy collection as a sports icon.

"I kept telling them I've never been satisfied. I'm a guy who wants more. I've always wanted more. I have 14 world championship rings and I [want] a Super Bowl ring. And so how can I help them achieve that?"
Aside from the Commanders, he is also a part-owner of the LA Dodgers in the MLB, the LA Sparks in the WNBA, and the Los Angeles FC in the MLS.

Johnson has also been vocal about his support for the Lakers as they enter the upcoming 2025-2025 NBA season.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
