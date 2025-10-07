"Sorry Taylor, it's Trevor's era": Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa endorses fan throwing shade at Travis Kelce's fiancée after Jaguars' win vs. Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, endorsed a Jacksonville Jaguars fan throwing shade at Chiefs star Travis Kelce's fiancee and pop icon, Taylor Swift, on social media.

In the story she shared on Instagram, the fan is seen holding a sign that read:

"Sorry Taylor, it's Trevor's era."

Marissa's IG story

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making headlines over the past few weeks. After two years of dating, Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, announced his engagement to the Blank Space hitmaker in August. On Oct. 3, Swift released her 12th studio album called 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, tied the knot in 2021 after dating since 2016. Against the Chiefs on Monday, the quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes attempted.

He also recorded 221 yards along with three total touchdowns and one interception. Lawrence's one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter helped the Jaguars to a 31-28 win.

Following the win, the Jaguars have put up a 4-1 record, inching their way closer to a playoff spot. In five games, the quarterback has recorded 1,066 yards and six touchdowns passing along with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence shares thoughts on scoring game-winning touchdown against the Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence utilized his dual-threat talent to the fullest against the Chiefs on Monday.

In the post-game press conference, he shared his thoughts on scoring the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"Panic," Lawrence said about the touchdown play where he slipped twice before rushing to the endzone. Sheer panic on the ground.

"I was like, I gotta get up. And I was just gonna throw it out of bounds and stop the clock, but there was nobody really around me. So, I went and made a play."

The Jaguars had drafted Lawrence as the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Since then, he has led the team to just one playoff appearance, during the 2022 season. That year, they made it to the divisional round, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jaguars next take on the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 12 at EverBank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 pm ET. Can Trevor Lawrence help his team to another playoff spot this year?

