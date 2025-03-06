"Sounds like another drama offseason" - 49ers fans react to Jordan Mason trade rumors ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing season and their roster could look much different next season. The 49ers have already traded Deebo Samuel and could make more moves. According to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports, he believes the 49ers will end up trading running back Jordan Mason too.

“With Jordan Mason as his backup, I asked?” Not necessarily, I was told," Berry wrote. "There’s actually been a lot of trade inquiries about Mason. Don’t be surprised if Jordan Mason, who proved he could be a legit starting RB in the NFL last season, gets dealt. This is just me talking, but I feel like it’s not a NFL draft until Kyle Shanahan has taken a late round RB."

After Berry's report, 49ers fans were torn on it as many think they could get good value for Mason, while others think it would be wise to keep him.

"I don’t understand dealing Mason given CMC health concerns. I feel like Mason could be our starter inside of two years," a fan wrote.

"Welp sounds like another drama offseason," another fan added.

Mason is set to be an RFA which could lead to him being traded as San Francisco may not be able to bring him back.

"Getting rid of Mason is insane," a fan added.

"He should be dealt," a fan wrote.

Mason was a key part of the 49ers offense last season after McCaffrey went down with an injury. However, Mason also suffered a season-ending injury.

"Terrible year for Mason to be dealt. The draft is so deep why would anyone trade for Mason?," a fan added.

"49ers should take what team offer is better. Draft tender I'm guessing a 4th or 5th round pick we get. Stack up more picks," another fan wrote.

Mason went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the 49ers. Last season, he rushed for 789 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns.

Jordan Mason suffered a season-ending injury

Jordan Mason was the starting running back last season as Christian McCaffrey was dealing with an injury. However, during the loss against the Buffalo Bills in December, Mason suffered a season-ending ankle sprain.

Mason also dealt with a shoulder injury during the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan praised the running back for always fighting through injuries.

“I'm not sure exactly," Shanahan said, via KGET.com. "Jordan's as tough as anybody. I'm sure if he has a chance to play, he will. But we’ve got to just see how the shoulder responds. We're only a day out."

Mason has rushed for 1,253 yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career.

