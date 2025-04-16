"Sounds promising, he’s got the size and strength": 49ers fans have their say as Josh Simmons makes pre-draft visit

The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing season last year as they dealt with a plethora of injuries and missed the playoffs.

Due to the 49ers missing the playoffs, San Francisco does have the 11th overall pick and can add an impact player. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers brought in Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons in for a pre-draft visit.

Simmons is coming off tearing his ACL last season, but is still projected to be a first-round pick, and some 49ers fans seem to like the idea of San Francisco drafting him.

"Josh Simmons meeting with the 49ers sounds promising he’s got the size and strength they love up front," a fan wrote.

"Best tackle in the draft if healthy, but you gotta be sold on him to take him in the 1st," a fan added.

Simmons' return timeline is up in the air, due to him tearing his knee in mid-October. But, with San Francisco having Trent Williams at left tackle, they could afford to have him sit for the entire year and learn.

"I've had a little feeling we might consider him you know. He's a LT but can hold RT till Trent retires," a fan wrote.

"Late 1st round pick kind of guy that could maybe slide into the early 2nd based on how teams feel about his injury he is recovering from currently. The 49ers are likely bringing him in to get a feel for that recovery," a fan added.

Simmons only played in six games in 2024, but despite that, he was still named an honorable mention all-Big Ten Conference by the league’s coaches.

"Would be a great fit. Tape is OT1 level if the knee checks out. Would be an ideal succession plan for Trent," a fan added.

"Good spot for Simmons," a fan wrote.

Simmons could be a developmental offensive lineman for the 49ers and take over for Trent Williams once he retires.

49ers GM plans to execute plan in 2025 NFL Draft

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is confident his team will be competitive again next season.

The 49ers struggled last season, but Lynch says the draft will be key for getting the team back to being a Super Bowl contender.

“We’ve got this thing called the draft, and we’ve got a lot of picks,” Lynch said, via The Athletic. “And I think the thing the fans should know is we have a plan. And we’re gonna execute that plan. And we’re excited about the opportunity.”

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

