“Spencer Rattler is absolute garbage”: NFL fans rip Saints QB for “embarrassing” outing vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler faced backlash from fans after his disastrous first quarter against the Chicago Bears in their Week 7 clash on Sunday.
With the Saints down 13-0 in the first quarter, Rattler had just nine pass attempts, completing three of them for four yards with an interception and three sacks.
Rattler's underwhelming performance angered fans, with many questioning his starting role.
"Spencer Rattler is absolute garbage. I’d be calling for Tyler Shough if I’m a fan."
"There's just no sugar coating it. Spencer Rattler sucks. He's an interception waiting to happen. He's not an NFL QB."
"Spencer Rattler really the worst I ever saw."
"How did Spencer Rattler make the NFL?"
"Spencer Rattler will spend the next 5 years having just enough highlights to make people believe, while nobody questions why his teams keep going 6-11."
"Maybe all the Spencer Rattler enthusiasts will take a week off pumping the gas."
Despite his struggles, Rattlers finished the first half strongly as the Saints quarterback found his wide receiver with a strong 58-yard pass for a touchdown. The final drive of the half saw the Saints open the scoring and make it 20-7.
The Saints quarterback finished the half completing nine of 17 pass attempts for 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
