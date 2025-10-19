“Spencer Rattler is absolute garbage”: NFL fans rip Saints QB for “embarrassing” outing vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler faced backlash from fans after his disastrous first quarter against the Chicago Bears in their Week 7 clash on Sunday.

Ad

With the Saints down 13-0 in the first quarter, Rattler had just nine pass attempts, completing three of them for four yards with an interception and three sacks.

Rattler's underwhelming performance angered fans, with many questioning his starting role.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Spencer Rattler is absolute garbage. I’d be calling for Tyler Shough if I’m a fan."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Joe @realjoedurfee Spencer Rattler is absolute garbage. I’d be calling for Tyler Shough if I’m a fan

Ad

Trending

"There's just no sugar coating it. Spencer Rattler sucks. He's an interception waiting to happen. He's not an NFL QB."

Steve Kean 🏴‍☠️ @dawgsmack There's just no sugar coating it. Spencer Rattler sucks. He's an interception waiting to happen. He's not an NFL QB.

Ad

"Spencer Rattler really the worst I ever saw."

Nash vs Evil Dead @_anthonynash Spencer Rattler really the worst I ever saw

Ad

"How did Spencer Rattler make the NFL?"

Pardus ⚽️🧀 @ThatGuyPardus How did Spencer Rattler make the NFL?

Ad

"Spencer Rattler will spend the next 5 years having just enough highlights to make people believe, while nobody questions why his teams keep going 6-11."

Jon Benne @LordBenne Spencer Rattler will spend the next 5 years having just enough highlights to make people believe, while nobody questions why his teams keep going 6-11.

Ad

"Maybe all the Spencer Rattler enthusiasts will take a week off pumping the gas."

Jabroni GM @JabroniGM Maybe all the Spencer Rattler enthusiasts will take a week off pumping the gas

Ad

Despite his struggles, Rattlers finished the first half strongly as the Saints quarterback found his wide receiver with a strong 58-yard pass for a touchdown. The final drive of the half saw the Saints open the scoring and make it 20-7.

The Saints quarterback finished the half completing nine of 17 pass attempts for 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.