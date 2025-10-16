"The past is the past": Spencer Rattler opens up on getting benched for Caleb Williams during college days ahead of Saints vs. Bears game

As Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams know, established players stumbling like Jalen Hurts is great news for the younger generation of quarterbacks like Rattler and Williams. A battle between the two is scheduled for Sunday, and in the lead-up to the game, Rattler was asked about his former college teammate.
Rattler was benched for Williams when the two shared spots on the Oklahoma Sooners' roster in 2021. Rattler was in his third season, and Williams was in his first. The New Orleans Saints quarterback spoke to reporters about the college career-changing moment via Pro Football Talk in a Thursday post.
“We all have our own paths and we’ve got to do our best with our own paths,” Rattler said. “It is what it is. The past is the past. We’re focused on the present and the future, but I would say, yeah, that definitely led me to South Carolina. It was a blessing in disguise that I got to play with the Gamecocks and develop there, get ready to the league after that.”
With the two set to battle on Sunday, Rattler will have a chance to take revenge against the quarterback, although he didn't claim there was any lingering substantial tie to the quarterback in a positive or negative sense.
“I’ll say what’s up to him at the game. I’ve got respect for him. Good player,” Rattler said.
Rattler's Saints will face Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, leaving little time to wait for either quarterback on that day.
Spencer Rattler faces uphill climb to overcome Caleb Williams
While neither quarterback's NFL career has gotten off to a fast start, it is clear who is ahead in their development as both quarterbacks head deeper into their second seasons.
Spencer Rattler has the edge in completion percentage and rush yards per attempt, but every other meaningful statistic comes up short to Williams. Of course, with nine fewer games under his belt, Rattler's totals were always going to trail the former quarterback.
However, Caleb Williams has overwhelmingly outperformed Rattler in many key metrics, including win percentage, passing yards per attempt, pass yards per game, touchdown-interception ratio, and passer rating.
Williams boasts more than a 3:1 touchdown-interception ratio compared to Rattler, who is still working to get above a 2:1 ratio. Despite playing in nine more games, Williams and Rattler are nearly tied in career interceptions.
While the numbers don't line up for Rattler in many cases, defeating the quarterback he was benched for in college might be his crowning personal NFL achievement thus far.
