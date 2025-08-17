"Spencer Rattler is QB1" - NFL fans react as Saints QB engineers dramatic game-tying drive vs. Jaguars after Tyler Shough's underwhelming first half

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback competition took a turn on Sunday when Spencer Rattler delivered a late scoring drive to pull his team even with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Saints battled back from a 14-point halftime deficit to finish in a 17-17 draw. Rattler’s command in the closing minutes dominated the conversation.

He capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown strike to Dante Pettis, then scrambled into the end zone himself for the two-point conversion.

On X, fans made their opinions clear.

“Spencer Rattler is QB1,” one user wrote.

“Spencer Rattler really turned it around in the final moments. He’s gunning for that top spot,” another user wrote.

“Imagine wasting a second-round pick on Tyler Shough when you have Rattler,” another added.

"Spencer Rattler is my pick," one user wrote.

"I think it may be time to slurp some sweet, sweet top-orino on Spencer Rattler," another user wrote.

"Spencer Rattler said this game was a fun one," another added.

Rookie Tyler Shough opened the game under center. He generated a field goal in four series.

His debut stalled with a third-and-long situation on the opening possession and the offense failed to find rhythm. Shough completed 9 of 12 passes for 66 yards but absorbed two sacks and never pushed the Saints beyond Jacksonville’s 30-yard line.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, built a 17-3 halftime advantage behind Trevor Lawrence’s touchdown pass to Parker Washington and a balanced rushing attack.

Saints coaching staff remains undecided between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough with the final preseason game approaching

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Spencer Rattler came in after halftime and operated the offense efficiently. He finished 18 of 24 for 199 yards, threw one touchdown and had one interception.

His best play was a 45-yard dart down the sideline to Mason Tipton, which set the tone for his second-half performance.

Rattler's one miscue was a forced pass intercepted in the red zone. It was a stop of momentum but the veteran quickly found his groove for the late rally to tie the game up.

While Saints supporters leaned heavily toward Rattler online, head coach Kellen Moore declined to commit to a starter. Asked about the competition after the game, Moore offered only: “We’ll see.”

That leaves one preseason opportunity, next Saturday against the Denver Broncos, before the Saints set their depth chart for Week 1.

