  "Spending every available minute with them": Kevin Stefanski gives clear verdict on Shedeur Sanders' status to play

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 26, 2025 20:18 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has responded to questions surrounding Shedeur Sanders’ availability to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Stefanski addressed the quarterback’s readiness to feature for the Browns during a news conference on Friday.

The two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year said:

“He’s done a good job. I think all of our guys feel like they’re ready. And they’re working very hard at it. We’re doing a lot of work with our players, rookies, and offense—all our guys. Spending every available minute that we have with them, getting them ready physically, mentally, whether it’s in the weight room, the meeting room, out on the field. So, all our guys are working very hard.”
40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco has been leading the Browns’ offense this season, with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel his preferred backup. Shedeur Sanders thus comes third on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, although many are convinced he should be a starter in the NFL.

However, the quarterback has expressed a level of comfort being in the Browns offense, saying:

“Being in this offense from when I first got here to now, I’m 10 times more comfortable in this space. So it almost guarantees a certain level of success whenever you get out there and have your opportunity.”
Shedeur Sanders embracing competition in Cleveland

It was clear from the moment he was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft that Shedeur Sanders had to fight for his spot. The Browns drafted him in the fifth round after selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

The former Colorado quarterback fought to remain in the Browns' roster for the season with a handful of other quarterbacks, including Kenny Pickett. Three weeks into the season, Sanders has come to embrace the competition that has defined his stay at Cleveland. He recently said:

“It’s fun going out there and competing every day. I’m thankful for my situation. I’m thankful I’m able to see the ball in a different light and to be able to get a different perspective than I have, and I’m able to grow mentally, physically, emotionally, everything, to become my best self.”
Sanders shone when he was handed playing opportunities in the preseason. However, he has not had a playing chance yet since the season started, and a lot of questions surround his future with the Browns.

Flacco is expected to start again on Sunday when the Browns face the Lions.

