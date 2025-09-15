  • home icon
  "Spoiled brat" "Look at this diva": NFL fans blast Bo Nix for heated sideline argument with Sean Payton as Broncos lose 29-28 thriller to Colts

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 15, 2025 03:25 GMT
Fans criticized Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix after his heated sideline argument with head coach Sean Payton in Week 2. In a clip going viral on social media, we see him ask a question to the quarterback on the sidelines. However, Nix decided to keep on walking while answering him.

But this response did not satisfy Sean Payton. He then called out the quarterback for a proper explanation, during which we see Nix venting his frustration to his head coach.

Fans were left unimpressed with the quarterback's behavior on the sidelines.

In the end, the Broncos suffered a 29-28 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. Bo Nix completed 22 of the 30 passes he attempted for 206 yards, along with three touchdowns and one interception. However, all of his touchdowns came in the first half.

In the third quarter, J.K. Dobbins scored a five-yard rushing touchdown to give the Broncos a 20-28 lead. However, Colts placekicker Spencer Shrader scored three consecutive field goals to give his team a one-point victory. He sealed the win after scoring a 45-yard field goal before the final whistle.

The Broncos drafted Bo Nix in last year's NFL draft with the 12th overall pick. He was immediately named as the team's QB1. During his rookie debut campaign, he helped the team qualify for the playoffs with a 10-3 record. Unfortunately, the Broncos lost to the Bills in the wild-card round.

Nix started year two with a 20-12 victory over the Tennessee Titans in their season opener. In that game, the quarterback completed 25 of the 40 passes he attempted for 176 yards, one passing touchdown, and one interception.

Bo Nix shares his thoughts on the disappointing loss to the Colts

In the post-game press conference, the quarterback came forward to talk about their performance against the Colts.

Bo Nix expressed his disappointment about the fact that they gave up their lead and lost the game. He also took the blame for the loss by admitting that his turnover resulted in the Colts gaining the upper hand.

"It's tough," Nix said. "Because you're right, because I felt like, you know, slipped away from us, got away. We made errors at the end that cost us the game. And you know, it started with my turnover and felt like that's when he lost a little bit of our momentum. Also the chance at at least three points there when you're in the red zone. ... But other than that, we played well for three quarters but got to finish in the fourth against a good team like that."
The Broncos next face the Chargers on Sept. 21 at SoFi Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 4:05 pm ET.

