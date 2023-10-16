Sports medicine expert warns Giants Daniel Jones' injury could be career-ending

Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The quarterback's injury makes Giants fans even more irate with the offensive line that failed to protect him.

Jones missed Sunday night's road game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. On Monday morning, Dr. Jesse Morse, a sports medicine physician, commented on Jones' condition. Dr. Morse believes that another hit could end the quarterback's season. Perhaps even his entire career if he is not treated properly.

It's definitely not something the New York Giants want to hear after signing the quarterback to a four-year $160 million contract extension this offseason.

He also said Jones may need a cervical infusion in the near future to treat the neck injury. He compared the injury to that of former Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson. The former running back retired from the NFL in 2022 after suffering a similar neck injury.

Daniel Jones injury update

During the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins, Daniel Jones was sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel. As he went down to the ground, his neck swung back, and he suffered an injury. The Giants QB didn't practice last week, and the team decided early in the week to start Tyrod Taylor.

Jones told reporters last week that he intended to play in the Giants' Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The quarterback suffered a disk injury at the end of the 2021 season and missed six games. Jones has described this current neck injury as different from the previous injury.

"It feels different. It's not the same injury."

After the New York Giants dropped to 1-5 on Sunday night, many questioned whether the quarterback would play next Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke to reporters on Monday morning. He said he didn't have an update on the quarterback's status yet. When asked, Daboll expressed full confidence in Jones as the starting quarterback when he is healthy.