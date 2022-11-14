Sports physician reveals extent of nasty JuJu Smith-Schuster concussion after Chiefs star got knocked out vs Jets 

During Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game midway through the second quarter after a devastating hit. The Kansas City Chiefs took a hit to their wide receiver corps as a result.

On a third and four, the wide receiver caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes, but before he could secure the ball or turn up the field, he was hit with an unexpected blow from the Jaguars defensive back.

At that point, the wide receiver crumpled over with his arms still outstretched. The ball came free but was ruled an incomplete pass and though a flag was thrown, it was not for the hit on the wideout.

According to Dr. Jesse Morse on Twitter, a very small percentage of concussions lead to a loss of consciousness, but that's exactly what happened with the Chiefs star on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster regained consciousness and left the game but did not return. Now that the NFL has had several high-profile concussion incidents this season, it can be expected that all parties involved will take this one very seriously.

Even the worst concussions of the year largely haven't resulted in what happened to Smith-Schuster, as according to Morse, only 11% of them do.

How long will JuJu Smith-Schuster be out for?

Every NFL player wants to be out there helping his team every single week and that's especially true on a contender.

However, given the extent of the concussion and the severity, it is unlikely that Smith-Schuster doesn't miss at least one game.

The NFL has claimed for years that it takes concussions seriously, but with a few infamous incidents all occurring this season, they're forced to honor that ideal.

He may be healthy enough to play next week, but the league, the team and everyone else involved is going to want to play this situation correctly.

The wide receiver will want to be out there next Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in a key divisional game. The medical staff probably won't allow that.

That will leave the receiving duties up to Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, trade deadline acquisition Kadarius Toney and others.

