Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a brutal hit during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars by Andre Cisco. The receiver left the game and was placed in the concussion protocol.

Another Chiefs player who took a strong hit from Cisco was former Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Although Valdes-Scantling was able to re-enter the game, the impact of the hit was quite heavy.

After the game, Valdes-Scantling took to Twitter to speak about the two incidents. He asked the officials why those two hits were not flagged as targeting. Here's what he said:

"Maybe I don’t understand the rules of targeting, helmet to helmet, or unnecessary roughness. Y’all protecting us?"

The Kansas City Chiefs won the game quite comfortably but injuries to both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling spoiled the day for Chiefs fans.

Following the win over the Jaguars, the Chiefs are now 7-2 and are the top seed in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes is making a strong case to win the MVP award this season and he'll hope to continue this form.

How long is JuJu Smith-Schuster out for?

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

There is no timetable yet for the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster to the field. Concussion injuries are tricky and this is why we might or might not see him play next week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith-Schuster has been phenomenal since signing with the Chiefs and has openly expressed his desire to stay with the team for a longer period. He has 46 catches for 615 yards and has scored two touchdowns in nine games this season.

Players like Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling have helped Patrick Mahomes spread the ball more this season. This shift in offense seems to be the reason why the Chiefs have been on a tear in 2022.

Kansas City currently have the best offense in the league, averaging 30 points per game this season along with 326.2 passing yards per game. Tight end Travis Kelce leads the team with eight touchdowns and will continue to play a key role in head coach Andy Reid's attack.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs ‍ @PatrickMahomes now holds the record for the most touchdown passes through 75 games... and it only took him 72 .@PatrickMahomes now holds the record for the most touchdown passes through 75 games... and it only took him 72 😮‍💨 https://t.co/Ds4sQIc1bJ

Patrick Mahomes has a passer rating of 106.1 with 2,936 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine games this season. He is currently the favorite to win the MVP award this season, but is getting push-back from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes