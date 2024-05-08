SportsCenter host takes aim at Gisele Bundchen’s reported ‘morality police’ in response to Tom Brady’s roast

Tom Brady's divorce from Gisele Bundchen, despite having occurred in 2022, has become a hot topic again thanks to the former quarterback's Netflix roast. It has attracted all sorts of criticism, and a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the model herself was "deeply disappointed" at the "irresponsible content" about her marriage and family.

One person who can claim to have no empathy for her is SportsCenter host Randy Scott. Taking to his X account, he said:

"Ah yes, the alleged cheater becomes the morality police."

He was claiming that Bundchen could not wallow at herself if she had been enjoying an affair with her martial arts coach Joaquim Valente.

Tom Brady's children were off-limits for his Netflix roast

While Tom Brady's relationships with his owners, coaches, teammates, and even ex-partners were fair game, there was one thing his roasters agreed upon: his young children would get the respect that they deserved, so no jokes about them. Nikki Glaser, one of the roasters, told Howard Stern on Monday:

"We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything, because they didn’t ask for that. So any kind of reference to anything with that, we left off the table. So I couldn’t say, you know, ‘Tom, hopefully we make out at the after party. You can pretend I’m your son’ (referring to a kiss he gave his son Jack in the 2018 docuseries Tom vs. Time)."

The closest they got was her referencing Bridget Moynahan's pregnancy with the former quarterback's son, Jack.

Jeff Ross' joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his massage parlor incident was also unplanned, if Brady's reaction is anything to go by. Glaser recalled:

"Even when it was floated that he might be there I was like, 'I couldn’t possibly do that with that man in the room.' Like, I just feel like he’s so powerful and such like a grandpa.

“We have consciences about these things. [Brady] had to do it performatively for Robert, I’m sure. But I’m sure it’s not an issue that Jeff is gonna hear about today or anything like that.”

According to reports, Gisele Bindchen and Bridget Moynahan are not the only ones hurt by the roast. Shayanna Jenkins, the ex-fiancee of deceased Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, also expressed her dismay when briefed by TMZ.

