"Ricocheted in his heart" - Senior sportswriter deduces how LeBron James' stance inspired Colin Kaepernick to take a knee

Senior sportswriter and sports editor Dave Zirin discussed the possible inspiration behind why Colin Kaepernick took a knee.

Zirin, the author of the book The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World, infers how Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James influenced the quarterback’s decision to take a knee:

"The other context that's very important is 2012, the murder of Trayvon Martin. LeBron James in the Miami Heat decided to pose with hoodies as a way to show solidarity with Trayvon and his family and the fact that at the time, no arrest was even being made of George Zimmerman. So they do this pose, and that in 2012, really becomes the first viral sports politics photograph. And that changes the game really dramatically. The presence of LeBron changes the game dramatically, being the most famous person, arguably, in all of sports like LeBron, whatever people think about him, whatever people might even think about his political shortcomings."

Zirin also stated that James bent the NBA into acknowledging political athletes and the need to be something off the playing field:

“He bent the NBA, and to a degree, all of sports into accepting the fact that there were political athletes factors and also that there was a movement on the ground, which is always critical. When you talk about political athletes, there always needs to be something happening off the athletic field.”

Zirin concluded his statement by saying that the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile were the breaking point for the quarterback:

“You know, that's what ricocheted in Colin Kaepernick's heart for him. He did it in August of 2016, precisely because there was a Black Lives Matter movement, precisely because there was a national response when Alton Sterling and Philando Castile were killed, not only killed on basically consecutive days, but also the video of them being killed being released in such tight company with one another. You know, that's the context where Colin Kaepernick said, No more. I cannot stand for this."

When did Colin Kaepernick take a knee?

The QB taking a knee during the National Anthem. Source: Getty Images

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a knee during the national anthem of the team’s preseason game versus the San Diego Chargers in September 2016.

That 2016 season was the last season the 34-year-old signal-caller would play in the NFL. He started 11 games for the 49ers that season, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Now, he’s looking to make a possible comeback as the former second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft has been training around the country.

We’ll see if he gets another shot by an NFL team this offseason.

