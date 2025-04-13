SPOTTED: Browns' David Njoku links up with Trump at UFC 314

Browns star tight end David Njoku seemingly stepped away from offseason training to go to UFC 314 Saturday night when he met with President Donald Trump.

President Trump has repeatedly participated in UFC events during his political career.

Benny Johnson captured and shared the meeting on X. It depicts Njoku going out of his way to meet the former president at the high-profile fighting event.

Njoku has been with the Cleveland Browns since he was picked in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

This appearance comes during a busy offseason for Njoku. Sources report he has been negotiating with the Browns on a potential contract extension. The tight end will be in the final year of his previous contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season if a new contract is not reached.

David Njoku's offseason associations

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

David Njoku has been especially busy on social media this offseason, including posting videos of himself working out with top quarterback prospect Cam Ward. Those workout sessions fueled rumors of the Browns' possible draft maneuvers.

On Mar. 19, Njoku posted an Instagram story of Ward welcoming him in by wildly chanting "Cleveland! Cleveland!" This exchange surprised fans and analysts because the Browns own the No. 2 pick for the next NFL draft. Some wondered if Cleveland would even trade up with the Tennessee Titans to acquire Ward as their quarterback of the future.

The Browns tight end has juggled these football ties with private business pursuits. David operates Njoku Strong, a health and wellness center in Westlake, Ohio, with his brother, Dr. Innocent Njoku.

"Instead of the idea of going to a brick and mortar gym, our members here are able to wear their 'gym,'" Innocent said. "Njoku Strong utilizes what's called electrical muscle stimulation as a way to enhance and amplify the fitness experience. So instead of spending two to three hours in the gym, our members are able to have a phenomenal experience in about 20-30 minutes."

The center has an innovative electrical muscle stimulation suit designed by Innocent Njoku.

