Spotted: Caleb Williams links up with Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline amid breakup rumors with Alina Thyregod

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was seen dancing with Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline amid breakup rumors with his high school sweetheart, Alina Thyregod. The former No. 1 pick attended the Summer Smash music concert in Chicago on Saturday.
A video from the concert, featuring Williams, has gone viral on the internet. He danced in the same circle with Cline, according to the New York Post. She wore a black crop top and grey jeans, while the quarterback had a white casual T-shirt on.
Meanwhile, rumors circulated on social media about Williams' breakup with Thyregod in May. It started after he attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix race without her.
A clip of him was posted on X, which showed his arrival for the race. He stepped out of his car with three models.
Williams and Thyregod celebrated their first anniversary in October by sharing a heartfelt post on his Instagram account.
Although there have been rumors circulating about the breakup, he still follows Thyregod on Instagram.
On Nov. 22, 2023, Williams posted some pictures, including a few with his girlfriend. The post is still on his account.
Caleb Williams shares a glimpse from the Summer Smash music festival
Caleb Williams shared a few pictures and videos from the Summer Smash on his Instagram account on Sunday.
"FWU #summersmash" Williams wrote.
In April, he attended the Coachella Music Festival and also uploaded snaps on social media.
"Yeatchella movie," Williams wrote.
For the Coachella outing, he was with his friends in some photos, but also had solo pictures. His girlfriend has noticeably been missing from his social media account and has also not been with him during his public appearances. It has led speculations about a breakup; however, he has not opened up about it.
Williams is preparing for his second year with the Chicago Bears. Last season, he recorded 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.
