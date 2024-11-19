SPOTTED: CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs out partying in nightclub after Texans' win vs Cowboys

Every Dallas Cowboys fan has to be upset with the 2024 season. After three straight years with a 12-5 record, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that the team would go all-in during the offseason, but it all stayed the same. And the team is falling apart.

With Dak Prescott lost for the season, after Monday's loss to the Houston Texans, the Cowboys now have a 3-7 record, three games behind the seventh seed in the wild card and five games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. With seven games to go, the season is all but lost.

That doesn't mean that their star players are not enjoying themselves. Both CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were filmed in the club following Dallas' loss to the Texans, with both players smiling in a short video posted on Twitter:

Lamb and Diggs are both in their second contracts, with the wide receiver signing a four-year, $136 million prior to the 2024 season, while the cornerback signed a five-year, $100 million deal the year before. They're not responsible for the Cowboys' bad fortunes in 2024, but it's not a bad look to see star players on the club after a loss.

CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs: Cowboys stars' stats in the 2024 season

The wide receiver is having a down season following his massive contract extension, with just one game with over 100 receiving yards in 2024. He currently has 774 receiving yards in total, with four touchdowns.

With Cooper Rush playing instead of Prescott due to the star quarterback's injury, his number of targets has risen considerably. He has had at least 10 targets in the past five games; he had the same number just one time in the first five games.

On the other side of the ball, Diggs has two interceptions, 37 tackles and eight passes defended in 10 games. He suffered a serious injury early in the 2023 season and missed almost the entire year.

With a 3-7 record, head coach Mike McCarthy is widely expected to be fired after the season, with a single playoff win over five seasons.

