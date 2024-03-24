Spotted: Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen attend QB's sister's gender reveal party 

In a few months, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have become one of the most popular celebrity couples.

Spotted on multiple dates, the couple likes to spend time while maintaining their privacy. Steinfeld seems to have gotten well-acquainted with Allen's family.

Allen's sister shared a small clip from her gender reveal party on TikTok. The guests were filmed trying to guess the gender, which was revealed at the end.

Steinfeld and Allen were also present at the party.

"I'm kinda feeling it's gonna be a boy, too," the Bumblebee actress said, introducing herself.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback introduced himself as the to-be mom's brother and also guessed it would be a boy.

Fans were supportive in the comments, saying they were excited and glad to see Steinfeld in the video. Many congratulated the parents, happy that Steinfeld's guess was right.

Earlier this month, Allen attended the Paris Fashion Week with Steinfeld. The two were seen together a few times. Many fans were happy to see Steinfeld-Allen content, some gushing over the Bills star for supporting his girlfriend.