SPOTTED: Josh Allen's girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld debuts new look at wedding party with Bills QB

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have not been seen near a football field recently with the NFL season wrapping roughly six months ago for the couple. However, a recent alleged sighting of the couple revealed a notable change for the quarterback's girlfriend.

Per the Twitter/X account Hailee Steinfeld Source, the quarterback's girlfriend was seen at a recent wedding with a new look. Steinfeld had shoulder-length hair and a blue dress in a barrage of photos taken at the wedding and posted on the account on Sunday.

The biggest change appears to be her hair length. In previous photos on Instagram, the girlfriend had hair that reached down to her elbow. Now, it doesn't even touch her shoulder.

Hailee Steinfeld's boyfriend Josh Allen played 117 holes in one day for charity amid busy offseason

Josh Allen at Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp

Of course, the wedding wasn't the only place where Allen was seen recently. According to the quarterback's Instagram page, he has been quite busy. His most recent athletic accomplishment was fitting in 117 holes of golf in one day. Considering the average 18-hole round takes roughly four hours, getting 117 done in one day is massively impressive to even the most hardcore golfers.

According to the post, Allen did it to raise awareness for the "117 holes for children" charity. He participated in the event with his father and brother in an event that went "from sun up to sun down."

The event took place in early June. Not long before that on May 29, Allen ran a new Gatorade endorsement. The post appeared to take three attempts to post correctly, based on comments made by fans. Allen joked that the "third time is the charm."

Hardly more than a week prior, Allen celebrated his birthday with a post on May 21, as he thanked fans for the wishes. In the post, he brought attention to charity as well. The Buffalo Bills quarterback also posted a picture of himself in a lab wearing lab equipment and looking through a microscope.

Before that, his most recent post was about football in late 2023. As such, between the football post after a win over the Los Angeles Chargers and late May, he remained quiet on the platform for about five months.

That said, with the NFL coming up in late July, it appears Josh Allen has eased his way out of hibernation.