Spotted: Odell Beckham Jr. arrives in style at Jay-Z’s star-studded pre-Grammy party ft. Kim Kardashian, Quavo

Sports and the music industry have collided once again as Odell Beckham Jr. attended Jay-Z's pre-Grammy party on Friday night. The star-studded event was held in West Hollywood two nights before Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

Beckham is known for flaunting fashionable looks, and, on the night, he chose to go with a black sweater, black leather pants and a black beanie.

The wide receiver was spotted by Page Six walking into the event that Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Quavo and other stars also attended. This is just the latest event to cause speculation that Beckham and Kim Kardashian are dating. For her part, Kardashian wore a black cropped, halter top with black pants to the pre-Grammy party.

Dating rumors began last summer when the two were seen attending many of the same events. Kim Kardashian even attended Odell Beckham's birthday party in New York City in November.

Sources have said that the two are just friends and enjoy each other's company.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. under contract with the Ravens in 2024?

Odell Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens in April 2023, just days before the NFL draft. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had made it clear to the team that he would only sign a contract extension if it gave him significant offensive weapons.

OBJ signed a one-year deal with Baltimore worth $15 million and came after he had missed the entire 2022 NFL season. The wide receiver tore his ACL while playing with the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The year-long contract allowed Beckham to show he could still play despite the lingering knee injuries and gave Jackson an added option.

In 2023, Beckham's production on the offense wasn't what many would have hoped for. He played 14 games, starting just six of those, and had 35 catches for 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns. With incentives, the Ravens paid $16 million for the wide receiver and didn't receive much in return.

The wide receiver will become a free agent in March, and the Baltimore Ravens aren't expected to re-sign him. Wide receiver Zay Flowers had a standout rookie season and looks to be the franchise's future. The Ravens can likely take that $16 million and use it to better their roster elsewhere.