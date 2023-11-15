Kim Kardashian’s appearance at Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday piques Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly’s attention

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have been at the center of all talk since the model's appearance at OBJ's star-studded birthday party. People have continued to speak on rumors after Kim's surprising appearance at OBJ's party.

OBJ and Kim have yet to make any statement about her appearance, but fans remain intrigued about the same.

While on her podcast, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, spoke about the same incident. Kelly went into details about Kim Kardashian's appearance while refusing to approach the 43-year-old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the latest episode of The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank, Stafford said:

“Odell Beckham had a 31st birthday in New York. Matthew played with Odell, we love Odell, he’s an awesome guy. Just fun and nice and always been supportive of Matthew, Matthew the same way with him. But I did see he had a guest that … was not surprising but … Kim K was there. I thought that rumor [of them dating] was last year. Is it still going?"

Of course, Kelly refused to approach Kim Kardashian.

“I will not do that.”

Along with Kim K's arrival at the party, Kelly Stafford spoke about her husband Matthew's retirement:

“He felt so good [entering the season], and he still feels that way. He’s like 'I feel I can put balls in places that other people can’t.' Even better now than he could back in the day."

Providing fans with a timelike, Kelly added:

"It won’t be after this year. Maybe after next year. But honestly, I feel like when we talk, I feel like it’s a few more years."

Kim Kardashian turned heads at Odell Beckham Jr's star-studded party

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian stunned everyone by showing up at Beckham's birthday bash. At the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier, Kardashian even did a little outfit change before showing up at the party.

Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian and Lori Harvey are walking into his birthday bash.

However, reports regarding Beckham and Kardashian's connection have been circulating since September. The celebrity couple, on the other hand, has known each other for quite some time. Kim attended his 2022 birthday party in Los Angeles. They were also there at Michael Rubin's opulent Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

Along with the Staffords and Kim K, Emily Ratajkowski, PJ Tucker, Saquon Barkley and Ashley Graham were a few others in attendance.