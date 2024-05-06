Spotted: Patrick Mahomes links up with LeBron James, Kevin Durant in star-studded party at Carbone Beach 

Patrick Mahomes linked up with basketball stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant at a party on Cabone Beach as the star quarterback continued enjoying his time off the field. After a successful Super Bowl defense this year and gearing up for an unprecedented three-in-a-row title tilt in the coming season, the Chiefs star is taking all the time he can to unwind before he gets back to the grind.

The event at Carbone Beach on Saturday evening preceded the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday and included some heavy hitters, as per a Page Six report. It mentioned that the likes of Draymond Green and Kevin Love were also in attendance in addition to the star quarterback. Patrick Mahomes mingled with LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, was also present for the party.

Sources reportedly said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Mahomes caught up with LeBron, Kevin Durant and a few others and he was very playful. He was truly having a great time and people naturally gravitated towards him.”

People were also allegedly enamored with having two legends, and arguably the best player in each of their respective sports, in the same room. The report also revealed,

“A bunch of people could be heard whispering how two of the GOATs of our generation were both in the room.”

Expand Tweet

LeBron James and Kevin Durant arrived at Carbone Beach in a slightly different situation to Patrick Mahomes

While the greatness of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Patrick Mahomes cannot be questioned, the basketball stars were in a slightly different situation to the football quarterback.

May is peak NBA playoffs season and neither basketball players would have been available if their teams were playing right now. However, both LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns were knocked out by the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively. The Lakers lost 4-1 whereas the Suns were whitewashed 4-0. They will have to sit out and wait to see someone else crowned NBA Champions.

For Patrick Mahomes, the situation was different. He was there as the winner and MVP of the last two Super Bowls and came in during his offseason to enjoy the festivities around the Miami Grand Prix. He will be hoping that if he has to come down to Florida in the winter during the NFL playoffs, it is not for an early vacation but to defeat the Dolphins in an AFC postseason game en route to another Super Bowl victory.