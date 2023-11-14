Spotted: Tom Brady, Erin Andrews catch dinner with other Fox Sports colleagues at fancy Beverly Hills location

Tom Brady is preparing for his future job at FOX Sports by getting acquainted with his future co-workers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen arriving at FUNKE restaurant in Beverly Hills for dinner on Monday night.

FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews also walked into the restaurant. As did other FOX Sports colleagues, including Kevin Burkhardt, who could potentially be his broadcast partner in the booth next season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Erin Andrews has worked at FOX Sports since 2012 and is the sideline reporter for the lead broadcast. She has been on the sidelines for some of the season's biggest games, including the Super Bowl.

Andrews would be an ideal individual to ask for advice on his broadcast career if Tom Brady were to question any of his future colleagues.

Details about Tom Brady's $375 million FOX Sports contract

Before his final NFL season in 2022, quarterback Tom Brady signed a ten-year contract reportedly worth $375 million with FOX Sports. The network said the contract would begin when Brady decided to end his NFL career.

The contract would make Tom Brady the highest-paid color analyst on any NFL broadcast. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo once held the highest contract when CBS signed him to a ten-year deal worth $180 million. Brady's contract is double that.

Expand Tweet

It was also reported that he would be a part of the lead broadcast team. The lead broadcast team was held by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman up until 2022, when the pair left for ESPN. Since the start of last season, Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen have been the lead team, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines.

When Brady announced his second retirement in March 2023, NFL fans expected to see him in the booth this season. However, the former NFL quarterback said he will take a year off to spend time with his children and family before returning to FOX in 2024.