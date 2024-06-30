  • NFL
  • SPOTTED: Travis Kelce attends teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire's wedding

SPOTTED: Travis Kelce attends teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire's wedding

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 30, 2024 16:17 GMT
Kelce Jam 2024
Travis Kelce attended his fellow Kansas City CHiefs teammate, Clyde Edwards-Helaire's wedding this weekend.

Travis Kelce attended the wedding of his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire to JoJo O'Conner. Kelce was decked in an all-black suit sans a tie, and accessorized the look with a pair of rose-tinted black glasses.

In photos shared by the "Kelce Brothers" fan page on X/Twitter, the Super Bowl-winning tight end was celebrating during the wedding reception. He was also seen as part of a group that was singing and dancing around Edwards-Helaire.

also-read-trending Trending

The Chiefs running back got engaged in June 2023 to JoJo O'Conner at their house warming party. The couple has been together since 2021.

Travis Kelce raved about meeting Prince William at the Eras tour

Before jet-setting to London to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Kelce stopped in Cannes with brother Jason to promote their podcast, New Heights. The Kelce brothers, along with Jason's wife Kylie, then headed to Wembley Stadium to watch Swift's three shows last weekend.

After Friday night's show, Prince William and two of his children who attended the concert—Prince George and Princess Charlotte—met up with Swift and Kelce backstage. Kelce talked about that royal moment in the latest episode of New Heights. He also gushed about how "cool" Prince William was when they met.

"Dude, he was the coolest motherf***er. He was awesome. It was so cool. I didn't I didn't realize this because obviously, we're backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte. And they were an absolute delight to meet," said Kelce.

The Kelce brothers admitted that they were both unsure if they had to bow or curtsy to the royal family. They ended up shaking Prince William's hand, and Jason said he called Prince William "Your Royal Highness" to show his respect.

